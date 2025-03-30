Kim Mulkey outfit today: LSU HC pays tribute to Louisiana’s state flower for Elite Eight clash vs. UCLA

LSU coach Kim Mulkey continued her bold fashion statements in the Elite Eight clash against UCLA on Sunday. An X (formerly Twitter) post featured her wearing a shimmering purple jacket that featured magnolia flowers over a white top. She completed the look with a pair of white trousers and black shoes as she made her way to the Spokane Arena.

"@LSUwbkb @KimMulkey fit for #LSU Elite 8 matchup against UCLA. Mulkey sporting Louisiana’s state flower - The Magnolia," Baton Rouge sportscaster Jacques Doucet posted.

The magnolia is a perennial flower that grows on magnolia trees which can tower between 60-80 feet high and span 30-50 feet across. The magnolia captures the state's vast natural beauty and rich cultural legacy. Its huge, creamy white blossoms and glossy green leaves represent the emblem of the state.

Mulekey has not hidden the fact that her fashion style is inspired by her Louisiana background. From glitters to dots and unique designs, Mulkey has turned the NCAA Tournament sidelines into her fashion runway.

Kim Mulkey speaks on last year's LSU win vs. UCLA in Sweet 16

LSU took on UCLA in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday. However, it wasn't the first time the two programs faced each other in the tourney. Last season, the Tigers and the Bruins met in the Sweet 16, with Kim Mulkey's team advancing to the Elite Eight with a 78-69 win to face Iowa and Caitlin Clark.

However, UCLA took the loss as fuel to a dominant 2024-25 season, which has seen the program finish the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Asked about how UCLA's newfound toughness was inspired by the loss to LSU, Mulkey said:

"I would think USC probably fuels their season. You know, that's quite a rivalry. Yeah, I don't know that we've really thought about that win very much. I'm sure if that was the last game of the season for them, maybe it does fuel them.

"But I just remember we won. I can't remember details. I can remember a lot of off-the-court stuff that took place with the media, but I can't remember what specific thing in the game."

Mulkey added that the Tigers had Angel Reese while the Bruins had Charisma Osborne. While UCLA (33-2) had important returning players, No. 3 seed LSU (31-5) has new players who will play key roles in the matchup.

