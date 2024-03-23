Kim Mulkey outfit today: LSU HC steals the show in Tigers' March Madness matchup against Rice

The arena was buzzing with only one question when Kim Mulkey was about to enter the court: What would the LSU head coach be wearing?

Known for her strong coaching style, Mulkey also turned up in stylish and stunning outfits for every LSU Lady Tigers game. She would be chasing to become the fourth coach to lead an NCAA Division I team to back-to-back national championship titles.

What did Kim Mulkey wear to the LSU vs. Rice matchup?

Kim, who led the team to the program's first NCAA tournament title last season, showed up in more simple attire compared to her past game outfits. Mulkey chose a Barbie pink-colored under-blouse paired with a light blue suit jacket.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers played against the No. 14-seed Rice in the first round game of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament.

The LSU Tigers have triumphed in 10 out of their last 11 games as they faced the Rice Owls. They welcomed back their guard, Last-Tear Poa, who sustained an injury as she recently passed concussion protocol during the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Kim Mulkey was honored with induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 and is currently in her third season coaching at LSU, having departed Baylor in 2021.

Over her impressive coaching career spanning 24 years, the 61-year-old has participated in 22 NCAA Tournaments, with her only absence occurring in 2023 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A fashion expert talked about Mulkey's stylish outfits

Mulkey has always entranced her fans with her glamorous outfits. Sometimes she stunned in a feathered jacket or shimmered in sequins. The 5-foot-4 coach knows how to keep the fashion enthusiasts coming back for more.

Tracy Richardson, a Vancouver-based stylist and image consultant, spoke to Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY NETWORK and discussed Mulkey's ensemble choices.

"She's created this brand that I think is really powerful. Whether people are complaining about it or living in awe of what she comes out in, more power to her. You can tell that she is just very confident."

Even LSU's associate professor of apparel design, Casey Stannard, was supportive of the coach's outfit choices. Stannard was proud that Mulkey was replacing traditional coach outfit suits with fits featuring neon colors, tiger stripes, sequin, and bedazzled sequin looks.

"You've got to have the right look," Stannard said. "I love that her fashion is a way she can help get attention to the women's game."

