Kim Mulkey is one of the most successful college basketball coaches who was instrumental in the LSU Tigers' journey to becoming the defending national champions. Student-athletes have continued to benefit from her wealth of experience, which she is only too eager to pass down.

While talking to Gordon McKernan on his podcast Riding With G, she opened up about how she would like to influence players.

The LSU Tigers women's basketball head coach said:

"You know, as a coach, when you coach as long as I have, you just hope the good they got from me as a coach and from the program they played for far outweighs the bad."

"And they go on in their own lives and remember things that were said and done in that locker room. They use in their own life. Don't be me, be you. But take some good from your coach that you remember."

This way, the coach, who is valued at $12 million, empowers her student-athletes to not only learn about the game of basketball but also gain life lessons along the way.

Kim Mulkey used a clever marketing strategy to attract more fans to games

The LSU Tigers are close to hosting the Kentucky Wildcats on March 3rd in their final regular-season game. With the game inching closer day by day, the 61-year-old coach tried to lure fans into attending the game.

She said:

"It's an eight o'clock game, a lot of people will stay home and watch it on TV," Mulkey said. "But, I hope more will come because you've got two games left in the regular season and potentially if you can get a top-16 seed, you got two games here."

Expand Tweet

"So, it's winding down. You may never see the likes of Angel again and Hailey again as they will move on to their pro careers so get out here and watch them and see them in person."

Not only has Kim Mulkey been advocating for fans to attend the games, but she also gave a strong statement when asked about the possibility of a new arena for LSU Sports.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Kim Mulkey does not think she will ever see the new arena, which will be used for gymnastics, basketball, and entertainment purposes.

Do you agree with Kim Mulkey's opinion? Let us know in the comments.