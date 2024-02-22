LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey used a clever marketing strategy to get more fans to attend Tigers' games.

The Tigers have four regular-season games left, including two home games on Thursday against Auburn. After that, LSU will host Kentucky on March 3 in their final regular season game.

With only two home games left, Mulkey gave fans an extra reason to attend the game.

"It's an eight o'clock game, a lot of people will stay home and watch it on TV," Mulkey said. "But, I hope more will come because you've got two games left in the regular season and potentially if you can get a top-16 seed, you got two games here."

"So, it's winding down. You may never see the likes of Angel again and Hailey again as they will move on to their pro careers so get out here and watch them and see them in person."

Kim Mulkey disappointed with WNBA mock draft for Angel Reese

According to Kim Mulkey, this will likely be the final year for Angel Reese as she wants to pursue her WNBA career.

“This is my senior year, and I have the opportunity to declare for the WNBA this year if I choose to,” Reese said, via JustWomensSports. "Personally, I aspire to make it to the WNBA. While I do have the option for another year, I do want to get out of college, start life outside of school, and pursue my WNBA dreams."

"It’s been a challenging but rewarding four years, and I’m excited to continue improving at LSU and beyond.”

However, in a recent WNBA mock draft, Reese was projected to go eighth overall, which shocked Mulkey.

“That was an insult to her,” Mulkey said. “We talked about the thing she needs to work on. Whether she gets picked higher than that or not, it still motivates her. She gets motivated in practice with someone going head-to-head with her or talking trash back at her. She’s a competitor.”

Reese is averaging 19.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.