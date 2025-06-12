Kim Mulkey's 4-time WNBA champ assistant opens up on mom's role in her signature jumpshot

LSU coach Kim Mulkey had one of the moments of the college basketball season when officials called a technical foul on Aalyah Del Rosario against the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tigers coach slapped the clipboard out of assistant coach Seimone Augustus' hands. Augustus returned to Baton Rouge as Mulkey's assistant last year and has been front and center of the rebuild in Baton Rouge.
Augustus, a two-time All-American at LSU, went to the WNBA and won four championships with the Minnesota Lynx. During Wednesday's segment of the "A Star Struck" podcast, she credited her mother for her famous pull-up jump shot move that earned her the 2011 Finals MVP award.
"You gotta shout out to my mum because she was actually the first person that showed me the mid-range," Seimone Augustus said. "She grabbed the rock and she was like, 'Y'all play a little horse?'
"Her shot wasn't Steph Curry or anything like that; she had that old-school shot where she held the ball underneath, but all mid-range. She was like, 'Game!' Walked off, went back in the house. And you know me, I'm competitive, so I'm like, 'Run that back, run that back.' She's like, 'No, I beat you, I'm good.'"
When Kim Mulkey addressed Seimone Augustus speculation
Due to her strong links to LSU, after Seimone Augustus' return as an assistant coach under Kim Mulkey, she was linked with the head coaching job after Mulkey's departure and during a news conference last year, the Tigers head coach addressed the speculation.
“Obviously, with her being an LSU person and playing here and all the things, you know, people are going to automatically think that,” Kim Mulkey said. “But I think Seimone will quickly tell you she’s getting ready to learn from people who have been in the business a lot longer than her, things that I can’t teach her that they will teach her.
“I want all of them that want to be head coaches that when I’m done, I want to be able to look out there and go, ‘That’s one of mine over there. Over here. And they’re all over the country. When you see that, it’ll make you proud.”
During a news conference last year, Augustus also addressed the speculation linking her with Kim Mulkey's job.
“I hope to be a head coach one day, but if it’s here, so be it,” Seimone Augustus said.
Seimone Augustus had her No. 33 jersey retired at LSU and she became the first female student-athlete to have a statue at the institution alongside Tigers legends like Shaquille O'Neal.
