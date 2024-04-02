Kim Mulkey's outfit today: Take a look at LSU HC's attire for the epic Elite Eight clash against Caitlin Clark's Iowa

Kim Mulkey's LSU Lady Tigers and Lisa Bluder's Iowa Hawkeyes will face each other in an epic Elite Eight matchup for a spot in the Final Four. But before anything else, as always, fans want to know what the LSU HC is wearing for the game today.

The 61-year-old was seen donning a simpler version of her previous outfit. Mulkey chose a light green under-blouse, and over it, she wore a darker blazer and the same colored pants.

Zebra-printed pumps provided a pop of color in this seamlessly styled attire. Rocking her ever-green bob cut, she finished her look with layered necklaces.

For the game against the UCLA Bruins, the head coach wore a sequined-covered suit featuring splashes of yellow, turquoise blue and hot pink.

Kim Mulkey acknowledges Caitlin Clark's rising stardom

The LSU vs. Iowa matchup is considered iconic in the world of women's basketball. Kim Mulkey believes that the team they are facing this year is in a much better position than they were in last year's NCAA tournament championship.

Mulkey also lauded Clark's versatility, which is so desired by every coach.

"The biggest same is Caitlin Clark. The difference is the personnel. The difference is those that were role players last year are now big players, which is what all coaches hope, is that you respect the process, and when your time arrives, you take advantage of it," Mulkey said.

Additionally, Mulkey admitted that the reigning Naismith College Player of the Year will pose a threat to Angel Reese and her squad.

"They're still going to shoot a lot of threes. But Caitlin Clark is a generational player."

The LSU vs. Iowa game will be packed with entertainment and power plays by some of the most talented college athletes.

The LSU vs. Iowa game will be packed with entertainment and power plays by some of the most talented college athletes.