Kim Mulkey’s outfit tracker: Keeping up with LSU HC’s dazzling looks during March Madness 2024

Kim Mulkey's outfits have been the talk of the town this whole season. LSU Lady Tigers' coach Kim Mulkey is going all out in the 2024 March Madness in style by donning colorful outfits.

The Tigers have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. As the defending champions, they will bring their best foot forward with the help of their coach, who is stunning the world in her creative and stylish attire.

The more games the Lady Tigers play, the more opportunity Mulkey has to show off her magnificent fashion sense. So, let’s look out for her finest fits this March Madness.

What did Kim Mulkey wear at the 2024 NCAA tournament?

First Round: LSU Tigers vs. Rice Owls

Fans are accustomed to seeing the 61-year-old coach in unique attires, but her outfit from the team's first NCAA Tournament was way simpler. She wore a Barbie pink-colored under-blouse and paired it with a light blue suit jacket. Mulkey also added silver snake-textured high heels, a yellow gold-toned watch and a pair of danglers to sum up her modern business casual look.

Though the Tigers won the game with effort, Mulkey's outfit seemed seamless.

Kim Mulkey outfit: Round two

Second Round: LSU Tigers vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

After defeating the Rice Owls, the Lady Tigers qualified to face the Blue Raiders in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. And it looks like the first game was just the start of Mulkey's season of great outfits because the head coach decided to dress her usual way.

For the second round, she pulled up in a vertically colorful striped suit. The colors featured on the suit are pink, baby blue, yellow and orange. Looking dapper and magnificent as always, Kim Mulkey also added a yellow-colored stud to the sequined outfit.

The list gets updated as the Tigers advance into further rounds of the NCAA Tournament.