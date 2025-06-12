Kiyan Anthony drops 1-word reaction as Syracuse gets scheduled to face Tennessee

Kiyan Anthony is hyped for what lies ahead. The Syracuse commit reacted to his future team's upcoming matchup against Tennessee in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

On Thursday, Syracuse men's basketball announced that the squad will face off against the Volunteers on December 2nd at the Orange's JMA Wireless Dome.

"Challenge accepted ☑️ Hosting the Vols at the Dome on Dec. 2," Syracuse's caption read.

Anthony reposted the announcement on his Instagram story and added a one-word reaction.

"hurddd," Anthony wrote.

Kiyan Anthony gets hype about Syracuse’s game against Tennessee

Anthony will follow in his father's footsteps by spending his college career at Syracuse. His dad, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, spent his sole college season with the Orange.

Carmelo guided Syracuse to its first NCAA Tournament title in program history in the 2002-03 season and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. He won National Freshman of the Year and was named an All-American.

Carmelo and Anthony posed in Syracuse jerseys at Anthony's official visit to the University, and the shooting guard went on to announce his commitment to play for the Orange in November 2024.

Anthony will come to Syracuse as a four-star recruit and ranked No. 35 in the nation. The guard spent his high school career at Long Island Lutheran and led his squad to the EYBL Scholastic Tournament championship game this season.

Anthony is an offensive force who provides scoring efficiency. He will bring his family name back to Syracuse and look to be a difference maker for the Orange next season.

Kiyan Anthony celebrates high school graduation

Kiyan Anthony is ready to take his talents to Syracuse after graduating from high school last month. Anthony's mother, La La, gave fans an inside look at his recent graduation from Long Island Lutheran High School.

La La posted a video from the big day on Instagram. In the clip, she cheers loudly while pointing the camera at Anthony. The young basketball star crossed the stage to grab his diploma in a red cap and gown. La La then shows off all of the friends and family in attendance, holding homemade signs. One sign read "Let's goooooo Kiyan," and another showed Anthony's face photoshopped onto a goat's body.

Anthony had plenty of support by his side as he graduated from high school, and he can now look ahead to playing at Syracuse.

