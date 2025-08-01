Kiyan Anthony's mother La La reveals son's 'philosophy' on her dating life

La La Anthony, mother of Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony, opened up about her son’s views on her love life during an interview at the new Complex HQ. Appearing on 360 with Speedy Morman on Thursday, the TV personality and actress gave fans a glimpse into how her teenage son thinks about the type of men she should date.

La La shares 18-year-old Kiyan with former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, whom she married in 2010, and though the two officially split in 2021 after years of an on-and-off relationship, La La has remained private about her dating life.

But as she explained on the show, her son still has plenty of opinions about who she should be with, starting with their hairstyle.

“I don’t know why he said that about the dark Caesars and baldies, that’s just his philosophy,” she said about her son’s preferences for men she is allowed to date.

La La explained that Kiyan has his own ideas about what kind of man his mother should be dating, and apparently, dark Caesars and bald heads are not on the list.

“He thinks I should be looking for someone with a specific type of haircut, and he’s explained what that should look like,” she continued. “I’m not sure where he got that from, especially since he hasn’t really been around anyone I’ve dated. He’s just coming up with his own ideas.”

She ended the moment with a laugh, saying:

“I think he believes that at my age, women are usually looking for a certain type of man, and he’s like, ‘No, ma, you need to look for something different.” (Timestamp: 13:47–14:06).

Both of Kiyan’s parents are actively present in his life, and he is even set to play for the same college as his father, committing to Syracuse last year.

Kiyan Anthony’s mom La La reveals difference between being a basketball mom and a basketball wife

With Kiyan Anthony set to begin his college career this fall, his mother, La La Anthony, is gearing up to take a new role. During an interview with Andscape, she noted the difference between being a basketball mom and a basketball wife.

“As a mom, you want to protect your kid from what people can be saying. You’re naturally a protector,” she said. “The emotions are very, very different.”

La La has already experienced what it was like to be the wife of a basketball star. She tied the knot with Carmelo, Kiyan’s father, in 2010, and they stayed together for 11 years.

