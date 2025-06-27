Kiyan Anthony stands up for former high school rival Bronny James, claims LeBron James' son "has a chance to prosper in the NBA"

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony and LeBron James' son, Bronny James, much like their fathers, share a friendly relationship. Despite attending rival high schools, Kiyan stood up for James.

In Thursday's episode of "7PM in Brooklyn," Anthony joined co-hosts Carmelo and Kazeem Famuyide with special guest Dylan Harper. The Rutgers guard was selected at No. 2 by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA draft on Wednesday.

During the podcast, Famuyide mentioned that in recent years, there have been draft situations involving players with famous fathers and how they have to navigate the criticism. He mentioned James and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL. Harper — the son of a five-time NBA champion — is the next to make it to the professional level.

Kiyan Anthony, who also has a famous father, weighed in on the discussion, saying that people often try to connect the two generations, which is where things get messed up.

"So like, Bronny — I kind of felt bad for him, 'cause that’s my guy," Anthony said (Timestamp: 53:50). "He doesn’t speak a lot. He’s not going to go on the internet and say what he’s got to say. But like, deep down, behind closed doors, he probably was going through it.

" ...And he probably talked to his pops about it. But at the end of the day, he's nice at ball. He's not like — people trying to say he’s not good or he’s just there 'cause of his pops. I think he’s really nice, and I think he really has a chance to prosper in the NBA."

Anthony added that any rookie in the NBA should be given time to adjust to the league before being critiqued.

Kiyan Anthony arrives at Syracuse for summer practice ahead of her freshman season

Kiyan Anthony committed to his father's alma mater, Syracuse, back in November over USC, Florida State and Rutgers. Anthony joins a five-man 2025 class that ranks 12th nationally, according to 247 Sports. He is the second-highest-rated prospect in the class behind Sadiq White Jr, who is ranked No. 26.

Anthony arrived in Syracuse over the weekend to begin summer workouts with the Orange. Oregon State transfer Nate Kingz and Georgia Tech guard Naithan George also arrived on campus last weekend.

The Orange came off a disappointing 14-19 season, but coach Adrian Autry is confident that Anthony and other newcomers can help turn the program around

