Dylan Harper gets candid about drawing inevitable Bronny James parallels over pressure of carrying father Dylan Harper's NBA legacy

Dylan Harper, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, could not escape Bronny James comparisons even before he entered the pros. As the son of Ron Harper, who won five NBA championships, the versatile guard played for Rutgers with the spotlight on. Although arguably not to the same degree as Bronny, Dylan has had his fair share of scrutiny.

Ad

During Thursday’s episode of 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Harper had this to say about dealing with pressure and criticism with all the lights on.

(52:50 mark)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Everyone they own person. Bronny [James] ain’t the most outspoken person. … At the end of the day, you still get the same backlash no matter what you do whether it’s right or wrong. We’re the next generation. There’s always gonna be a spotlight on no matter what. Just being you, honestly. That’s how I look at it.”

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Bronny James might have been the most scrutinized prospect in NBA history. Leading into the 2024 draft, the former USC guard and his father, LeBron James, grabbed all the limelight. Most fans thought the younger James only got a shot at the NBA because of his all-time great dad.

Rich Paul, the Jameses’ agent, added more controversy by reportedly telling teams Bronny would not play for any team except the Lakers or the Phoenix Suns. ESPN analyst Bob Myers claimed that Bronny would take his talents to Australia if he landed outside his preferred destinations. Eventually, the Lakers picked the former Trojan at No. 55.

Ad

No such drama hounded Dylan Harper leading to and on draft night. He was the consensus second-best prospect based on mock drafts, just behind Cooper Flagg, who went No. 1 to Dallas. The San Antonio Spurs drafted Harper with the No. 2 pick.

Dylan Harper claims he is better than his father “at everything” in basketball

Before the 2025 NBA draft started, ESPN’s Taylor Rooks had a chat with the top prospects, including Dylan Harper. Inevitably, Rooks asked the former Rutgers star to compare his game to his father, Ron Harper.

Ad

The 19-year-old did not hold back in his response.

"I mean, my dad definitely was a great player. My dad scored the ball, passed the ball, played defense, but ... I like to always have the utmost confidence in myself, so I'm saying I'm a little better at everything than him.”

Expand Tweet

Dylan Harper conceded that the former Chicago Bulls great was the better rebounder. Other than that, he claimed he surpassed his father in basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More