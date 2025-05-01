KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade, Morgan Cheli and more gush over Paige Bueckers' snaps in Dallas Wings uniform 

Paige Bueckers' former UConn teammates, including KK Arnold and Morgan Cheli, were elated by her recent photos sporting a Dallas Wings uniform. Bueckers was selected with the No. 1 pick by the Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft.

On Instagram, Bueckers shared a carousel of photos wearing a Wings jersey. In several of the images, she also wore a cowgirl hat and held a pair of cowboy boots.

"Howdy," she captioned the post.

The comment section of the post was flooded with reactions from Bueckers' fans and former teammates, all of whom were excited to see her in her new threads.

"MY FAVORITE SNAPPING TURLULLL," KK Arnold wrote.

"MY LAWDDDD," Arnold added in another comment.

"Yeehaw!!," Ashlynn Shade chimed in.

Freshman guard Morgan Cheli, who played with Bueckers this past season, added two cowboy hat face emojis.

Comments on Paige Bueckers' Instagram (@paigebueckers/IG)

Arnold also posted Bueckers' photo on her Instagram story. She played with Bueckers for two seasons before the latter declared for the WNBA draft last month. The two shared a special chemistry that they often displayed on and off the court.

Screenshot via Instagram (@kamoreaarnold/IG)

The UConn Huskies were unstoppable this past season, with Bueckers dominating and Arnold contributing coming off the bench.

The Huskies made their way into the championship game against South Carolina, where they blew out Dawn Staley's team. Bueckers scored 17 points, while Arnold had nine points and three assists.

Paige Bueckers envisions KK Arnold stepping up as UConn's leader next season

Paige Bueckers has known KK Arnold for two seasons and believes she is ready to take the reins of the UConn Huskies. With Bueckers now in the WNBA, Arnold is projected to play a bigger role alongside Azzi Fudd for Geno Auriemma's squad.

"I think she’s gotten more comfortable using her voice," Bueckers said via YahooSports.com after Arnold had six points, five rebounds and five assists in UConn's win over South Dakota State in the second round of this year's NCAA Tournament.

"She’s more confident in what she’s saying as her knowledge has grown and her experience has grown, and she’s honestly one of our more experienced players as a sophomore, so her just continuing to find that and lead by example as well on top of learning how to use her voice, she does a great job of that," she added.

KK Arnold did not make a start this past season because of the stacked roster the Huskies had, including Bueckers, Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen. However, she was one of the first players off the bench, averaging 21.2 minutes in 40 games played.

