KK Arnold, Callie Ziebell, Sarah Strong & more react to UConn commit Kayleigh Heckel enjoying "good vibes" in stylish pics

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Aug 23, 2025 20:13 GMT
NCAA Women
UConn commit Kayleigh Heckel - Source: Image via Getty

UConn commit Kayleigh Heckel gave fans a glimpse of her “good vibes”. On Friday, Heckel shared an Instagram post featuring images of herself in a casual outfit with different angles and poses.

“Good vibes,” Heckel wrote.
UConn teammates and fellow rising stars KK Arnold, Allie Ziebell and Sarah Strong showed their love in the comments section.

“BOW HELLO 😍😍😍,” Arnold wrote.
“Kayleighhh 😍,” Ziebell commented.
“Okkkkkk,” Strong commented.

Former USC teammate and now Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen also expressed her love for the 5-foot-9 guard:

"My superstar."
KK Arnold, Callie Ziebell, Sarah Strong &amp; more react to UConn commit Kayleigh Heckel enjoying &quot;good vibes&quot; - Image source: Instagram/heckel_kayleigh
Kayleigh Heckel embraces fresh start at UConn after transfer from USC

The Huskies reloaded ahead of the 2025-26 season, as Kayeliegh Heckel, a former USC guard, announced in May that she was transferring to UConn. Heckel came off the bench for much of her freshman season, averaging 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Heckel's Trojans were defeated by UConn in the Elite Eight last season.

With three years of eligibility left, Heckel’s move could prove pivotal for both her career and the Huskies.

On Jun. 16, Heckel expressed her thoughts on how she felt at UConn during the summer workouts. The 5-foot-9 guard described the feelings with her new teammates, while praising the chemistry she found within the program.

“It’s the place I need to be,” Heckel said. “And it’s the place that I think I can become the best version of myself. I think that we all just really love each other. Even only being here a few weeks, I already feel the love. It’s really cool how close the team is and how much we want to be a part of each other’s success.”
Heckel also noted the difference in intensity and player development between UConn and her former program. Heckel highlighted the togetherness and desire from her teammates towards her.

“(The intensity) is a lot higher than where I was previously at,” Heckel added. “I’m just excited that there are people here who really care about my development, and they’re going to push me to become the best version of myself.”

Along with losing Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall to the WNBA, USC experienced several players departing through the transfer portal, including Avery Howell.

About the author
Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Edited by Krutik Jain
