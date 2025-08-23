KK Arnold, Callie Ziebell, Sarah Strong & more react to UConn commit Kayleigh Heckel enjoying "good vibes" in stylish pics

UConn commit Kayleigh Heckel gave fans a glimpse of her “good vibes”. On Friday, Heckel shared an Instagram post featuring images of herself in a casual outfit with different angles and poses. “Good vibes,” Heckel wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUConn teammates and fellow rising stars KK Arnold, Allie Ziebell and Sarah Strong showed their love in the comments section.“BOW HELLO 😍😍😍,” Arnold wrote.“Kayleighhh 😍,” Ziebell commented.“Okkkkkk,” Strong commented.Former USC teammate and now Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen also expressed her love for the 5-foot-9 guard:&quot;My superstar.&quot;KK Arnold, Callie Ziebell, Sarah Strong &amp; more react to UConn commit Kayleigh Heckel enjoying &quot;good vibes&quot; - Image source: Instagram/heckel_kayleighKayleigh Heckel embraces fresh start at UConn after transfer from USCThe Huskies reloaded ahead of the 2025-26 season, as Kayeliegh Heckel, a former USC guard, announced in May that she was transferring to UConn. Heckel came off the bench for much of her freshman season, averaging 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Heckel's Trojans were defeated by UConn in the Elite Eight last season.With three years of eligibility left, Heckel’s move could prove pivotal for both her career and the Huskies.On Jun. 16, Heckel expressed her thoughts on how she felt at UConn during the summer workouts. The 5-foot-9 guard described the feelings with her new teammates, while praising the chemistry she found within the program.“It’s the place I need to be,” Heckel said. “And it’s the place that I think I can become the best version of myself. I think that we all just really love each other. Even only being here a few weeks, I already feel the love. It’s really cool how close the team is and how much we want to be a part of each other’s success.”Heckel also noted the difference in intensity and player development between UConn and her former program. Heckel highlighted the togetherness and desire from her teammates towards her.“(The intensity) is a lot higher than where I was previously at,” Heckel added. “I’m just excited that there are people here who really care about my development, and they’re going to push me to become the best version of myself.”Along with losing Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall to the WNBA, USC experienced several players departing through the transfer portal, including Avery Howell.