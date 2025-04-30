KK Arnold, Cotie McMahon and more show support as Serah Williams commits to Geno Auriemma’s UConn

Serah Williams has made a big decision about her basketball future. The former Wisconsin star has committed to play at UConn, she announced on Instagram Wednesday.

"Genesis 28:15 Yes. I’ll stay with you, I’ll protect you wherever you go. Go Huskiess💙🤍," Williams' Instagram caption read.

Her future Huskies teammates expressed their excitement in the comments section.

"TALM BOUT INNITTTTT💙," UConn guard KK Arnold said.

KK Arnold gets hype about Serah Williams' commitment to UConn (IG/serahh.w)

"Letssss goooo💙," Huskies guard Ashlynn Shade commented.

Ashlynn Shade shows support for Serah Williams (IG/serahh.w)

"🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️yassss tmu then," five-star UConn recruit Kelis Fisher said.

Kelis Fishes comments on Serah Williams' commitment post (IG/serahh.w)

"Yesss💙," Huskies guard Morgan Cheli said.

Morgan Cheli shows love to Serah Williams (IG/serahh.w)

Other basketball stars also showed their support in the comments.

"Yessss," Ole Miss transfer Cotie McMahon commented.

Cotie McMahon praises Serah Williams' transfer decision (IG/serahh.w)

"Congrats!!!" Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes said.

Mikayla Blakes congratulates Serah Williams on her commitment to UConn (IG/serahh.w)

"🌟🌟🌟," former Maryland star Sarah Te-Biasu commented.

Sarah Te-Biasu uses emojis to show her support for Serah Williams (IG/serahh.w)

What Serah Williams brings to UConn

Williams was a three-year starter at Wisconsin and continued to develop her skill set with each passing season. As a junior, she led the team in points (19.2), rebounds (9.8) and blocks (2.3).

The 6-foot-4 forward was the fifth player in Badgers program history to earn first-team all-Big Ten honors multiple times, doing so as both a sophomore and a junior. She was also a two-time selection to the all-Big Ten defensive team and served as the league's defensive player of the year in 2024.

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Despite spending three seasons at Wisconsin, Williams leaves second in program history in rebounds, with 8.6 rpg, and third in double-doubles, with 36. The forward has established herself as a dominant star who can serve as a leader on a Power program.

Williams brings experience and versatility to UConn. She's a strong shooter, averaging 51.5% from the field in her time at Wisconsin. Her career-high 2.4 apg this past season shows her ability to set up shots for herself and others.

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Williams' two-way skill set will also be useful to the Huskies, who are losing a strong defender in Paige Bueckers. Williams thrives at grabbing defensive boards, with 7.3 defensive rpg, and is a strong shot blocker.

Williams was Wisconsin's star and will now take her talents to Geno Auriemma's UConn squad for her senior season.

