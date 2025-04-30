KK Arnold, Cotie McMahon and more show support as Serah Williams commits to Geno Auriemma’s UConn

"🌟🌟🌟," former Maryland star Sarah Te-Biasu commented.
Ad
What Serah Williams brings to UConn
Williams was a three-year starter at Wisconsin and continued to develop her skill set with each passing season. As a junior, she led the team in points (19.2), rebounds (9.8) and blocks (2.3).
Ad
The 6-foot-4 forward was the fifth player in Badgers program history to earn first-team all-Big Ten honors multiple times, doing so as both a sophomore and a junior. She was also a two-time selection to the all-Big Ten defensive team and served as the league's defensive player of the year in 2024.
Despite spending three seasons at Wisconsin, Williams leaves second in program history in rebounds, with 8.6 rpg, and third in double-doubles, with 36. The forward has established herself as a dominant star who can serve as a leader on a Power program.
Ad
Williams brings experience and versatility to UConn. She's a strong shooter, averaging 51.5% from the field in her time at Wisconsin. Her career-high 2.4 apg this past season shows her ability to set up shots for herself and others.
Williams' two-way skill set will also be useful to the Huskies, who are losing a strong defender in Paige Bueckers. Williams thrives at grabbing defensive boards, with 7.3 defensive rpg, and is a strong shot blocker.
Williams was Wisconsin's star and will now take her talents to Geno Auriemma's UConn squad for her senior season.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Lindsey Ware
Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.
Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.
Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.
Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.
When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint.