KK Arnold hysterical as ex-UConn star Kaitlyn Chen reacts to viral Paige Bueckers' 'squaring up' clip

UConn guard KK Arnold expressed amusement at the playful interaction between former teammates Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen. On Tuesday, the Golden State Valkyries shared a clip on Instagram of Chen reacting to Bueckers' viral squaring up TikTok video.&quot;@kaitlyn.chen doesn’t want those hands actually,&quot; the Valkyries captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast week, Bueckers, along with her Dallas Wings teammates, participated in the &quot;Nothing Beats A Jet2 Holiday&quot; TikTok trend. As the sound played, Bueckers playfully squared up in a boxing stance.In the video posted by Golden State, a clip was added at the end showing Chen running away after seeing Bueckers squaring up, which has garnered over 20,000 likes.KK Arnold reshared the Valkyries' post on her Instagram story, adding two loudly crying face emojis.Screenshots via Instagram (@kamoreaarnold/IG)Arnold also reacted to Bueckers' original TikTok video last week.&quot;I'm not gonna lie, I'm proud,&quot; she wrote on her Instagram story at the time.The trio of Bueckers, Chen and Arnold played together at UConn last season. Chen transferred to UConn from Princeton ahead of the season. They led the Huskies to their 12th national championship title, defeating South Carolina in the final.Following the championship win, Bueckers and Chen declared for the WNBA draft. Bueckers went to the Wings as the first pick, while Chen was drafted in the third round by the Valkyries.KK Arnold ready to lead UConn this year without Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn ChenKK Arnold is entering her junior season at UConn, and she will have a much bigger role for Geno Auriemma's team this upcoming season.With veterans Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen gone to the WNBA, the keys to the Huskies' offense will be in Arnold's hands as she is expected to take over as the starting point guard.During offseason media availability in June, Arnold talked about what kind of leader she wants to be this season.&quot;Just basically, you know, lead by example, lead by voice,&quot; Arnold said (4:50). &quot;So just kind of following that, growing into that, and being more of a voice. I feel like my voice can be a good thing and positive for the newcomers.&quot;So just kind of keeping that, but also knowing that it starts on the court, leading by example, taking it one step at a time.&quot;Another returnee, Azzi Fudd, will also be relied upon to take on more of a leadership role, along with Arnold.