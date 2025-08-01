UConn's KK Arnold "proudly" reacts as Paige Bueckers hilariously 'squares up' in latest TikTok trend 

UConn guard KK Arnold and her former teammate Paige Bueckers often used to post TikTok videos together, dancing and partaking in funny trends on the platform. Now that Bueckers is in the WNBA, their TikToks have become much less frequent, as the last one was in May.However, they still seem to be supporting each other, as Arnold recently reacted to a video of Bueckers squaring up to a trending TikTok sound.On Thursday, Togethxr shared a video on Instagram of the Dallas Wings players, including Bueckers, trying out the 'Nothing Beats A Jet2 Holiday' TikTok trend. It involves people getting engaged in random activities as the sound plays in the background.KK Arnold reposted the clip on her Instagram story, tagging the Wings rookie. &quot;I'm not gonna lie, I'm proud,&quot; she wrote. &quot;Come onnnnnnn.&quot;Screenshot via Instagram (@kamoreaarnold/IG)Here's the original video, taken from the Dallas Wings' TikTok account and reposted by Togethxr, which has already garnered over 13,000 likes. &quot;Somebody go check on them @dallaswings Sound [Up],&quot; Togethxr captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDallas players were enjoying their off day before facing Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Friday at American Airlines Center. KK Arnold shares how she balances TikTok with real-life focusKK Arnold is active on social media as she often shares about her life beyond basketball on TikTok. She has over 760,000 followers on the platform and has amassed over 19 million likes.During the offseason media availability in June, the junior guard shared her relationship with social media and how she balances it with her career. &quot;It's been great. I mean, the fans love UConn, they're crazy about us, crazy about me, the content I post,&quot; Arnold said (Timestamp- 3:10 onwards). &quot;I'm just very grateful for everybody that follows me. I keep it kind of light. They get to see my personality outside of that.&quot; She was further asked if she feels any pressure to keep up her activity on social media to maintain that connection with her fans. &quot;I wouldn’t say that. I just know my balance in terms of when I want to post, and it's basically based on me,&quot; she added. &quot;It's not based on them. I love posting content, I love seeing their interactions, their comments and everything like that. But just knowing when to post and when not to post, everything's on me.&quot; Arnold averaged 5.5 points and 2.8 assists last season and helped UConn win the national championship.