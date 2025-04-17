Paige Bueckers was the overall No. 1 pick by the Dallas Wings at the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday. Still reminiscing about the shared moments, UConn socials posted a tribute video for Bueckers on Wednesday, which featured some memorable moments with the UConn family. UConn duo KK Arnold and Ice Brady were quick to react to the video as they expressed their feelings about the nostalgic post.

“Man oh man,” Arnold wrote.

“I’m not okay,” Brady wrote.

KK Arnold, Ice Brady drop 3-word reactions as UConn socials post Paige Bueckers' tribute video - Image source: Instagram/kamoreaarnold&ice.bradyy

Paige Bueckers’ time at UConn (2020-2025) saw her enjoy a fairytale ending as she secured an NCAA championship title in her final game for the Huskies and Geno Auriemma’s first title since 2016.

"My journey became hers, in so many words," Auriemma said after the victory.

Paige Bueckers finished her last season with UConn averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 53.1% from the floor. She also led the Huskies in average points.

Rachel DeMita highlights alleged double standards in WNBA reactions to Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark

As Paige Bueckers gears up for her debut WNBA season, analyst Rachel DeMita expressed her views on Bueckers' treatment on her Courtside Club podcast. DeMita believes there were double standards in the way Bueckers was welcomed compared to how Caitlin Clark was received just a year ago.

DeMita noted the media’s more forgiving tone when it came to Bueckers.

“With Paige, I feel like there hasn't been so many comparisons or worries about her going to the WNBA,” DeMita said. “She clearly doesn't have as many haters as Caitlin Clark did or does.”

Clark, who joined the Indiana Fever amid massive hype, faced immediate skepticism about whether her record-breaking college game would translate to the WNBA. DeMita mentioned that critics questioned her ability to adapt, despite her carrying an underdog Iowa program to multiple NCAA Tournament runs without the benefit of elite recruits.

DeMita also drew the contrast where Bueckers had the support from a UConn program stacked with top-tier talent like Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong. She was also quick to spotlight Bueckers, scoring 34 and 40 points in back-to-back tournament games in her senior season.

Meanwhile, Clark’s WNBA introduction was more turbulent. Beyond media doubt, she dealt with physical play and even targeted hostility from some fans and opponents. Yet, she rebounded post-Olympic break, averaging 23.1 points and 8.9 assists while earning All-WNBA First Team honors and guiding Indiana to the playoffs for the first time in nearly ten years.

