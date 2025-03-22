"Absolutely unheard of" - WNBA analyst calls Fever's record 41 national TV games a game-changer for league revenue

WNBA analyst Rachel DeMita said the record-breaking number of Indiana Fever nationally televised games is good for the franchise and the league.

Ad

On Friday, DeMita posted a short video on X detailing her thoughts on Indiana’s 2025 schedule, which features a league-record 41 nationally televised games.

"It is going to be impossible to ignore the Indiana Fever this season," DeMita said. "This is absolutely unheard of."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

She also predicted that this season will shatter existing viewership and attendance records.

"Throw out the record books because every single viewership record is going to be broken this season," DeMita said. "Viewership numbers and ticket sales through the roof. No more jokes about the WNBA not being profitable. This year changes it all."

According to DeMita, having more national coverage won’t just help the Fever but will benefit every other team in the league.

Ad

"Look, this is not only good for the Indiana Fever, it's good for every single team in this league," DeMita added. "Every single one of these teams is going to have nationally televised games. And that is not always been the case on the last 28 seasons in the WNBA."

Just like last year, teams have moved their games against Indiana to larger venues, often the arenas used by their NBA teams.

Ad

The WNBA’s two most recent champions follow the Fever with the most nationally televised games in the upcoming season. The Las Vegas Aces, who won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, will be nationally televised 33 times, while defending champion New York Liberty have 32 games scheduled on national TV.

Fever boast five players on WNBA's top scorers list

The Indiana Fever will enter the 2025 season with five players in the WNBA’s 2024 top 30 scoring list.

Ad

Indiana's top scorers are Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, who both averaged 19.2 points per game. They are tied for the No. 7 spot.

The backcourt duo is followed by the team's offseason acquisitions, veterans Natasha Howard (13th) and DeWanna Bonner (22nd). Aliyah Boston, the 2023 No. 1 pick, placed 28th on the list.

In 2024, the Fever, led by rookie Caitlin Clark, snapped a seven-year postseason drought. The team notably added veteran experience this offseason in Howard, Bonner and Sydney Colson, all of whom are former champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback