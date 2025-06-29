KK Arnold, Morgan Cheli, Isuneh Brady and others react to UConn teammate Kelis Fisher's training snaps 

UConn women's basketball commit Kelis Fisher is ready for her freshman season in women's basketball. Fisher, who is No. 25 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, is one of coach Geno Auriemma's recruits who signed in November last year.

On Saturday, the 5-9 guard from Baltimore shared a series of Instagram snaps, which showed her training in what appears to be an intense session.

"BIG FISH 💙, " she captioned the post.

Fisher's UConn teammates took to the comment section to show her some support.

"Gup gup 🥰," Huskies sophomore guard Morgan Cheli wrote.

"Ahhh guppyyyy 🥹😍," another sophomore, guard Allie Ziebell, wrote.

"BABY GUP🥹," UConn's standout junior KK Arnold commented.

UConn women's basketball players show Kelis Fisher some support on IG. Image via @killa_kcrossover

Here are more comments from Fisher's UConn teammates and other fans showing her some love.

"🦈," junior forward Isuneh Brady wrote.

"GUP GUP!!🤭" anotherjunior Ashlynn Shade wrote.

"LFG!!! ❤️," a fan commented.

"Proudaaaa you🤝🏽," another fan commented.

UConn women's basketball players show Kelis Fisher some support on IG. Image via @killa_kcrossover

Fisher made history in April 2023 when she committed to UConn as a high school sophomore. She is also one of the youngest recruits in recent program history, a list that includes Brady, Saylor Poffenbarger, and Andra Espinoza-Hunter, all of whom committed to the Huskies before their junior season in high school basketball.

Kelis Fisher joins UConn teammates in summer practice session

UConn incoming freshman, Kelis Fisher, joined the Huskies team on campus for the summer session, which is held this month. The reigning NCAA champions used the opportunity to get to know the incoming players, including transfers Serah Williams and Kayleigh Heckel.

Other new players include incoming freshmen Gandy Malou-Mamel and Blanca Quiñonez.

Fisher was signed alongside Malou-Mamel in November last year. The Baltimore native attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, where she was named to the 2024-25 Naismith Trophy Girls' High School Player of the Year watch list. Growing up, Fisher was a UConn fan and idolized stars like Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.

“They are legends,” Fisher told Rolling Out’s Rashad Milligan in August 2024. “They built their legacies from (UConn) and went on to build more legacies from there, so that’s what I’m hoping to do. I want to build a legacy, I want to win, and probably be in the Hall of Fame one day, but who knows.”

Now a UConn player, Fisher is expected to begin her college basketball journey next season, alongside seasoned players like Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold. Meanwhile, the summer practice session ended last week, and the Huskies will return for the fall semester in August.

