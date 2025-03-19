“KK and Ice looking fire as always”: College hoops fans hyped as Paige Bueckers and UConn teammates model in new jerseys for March Madness

Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd, Jana El Alfy and other Huskies players showcased a new look for the 2025 March Madness. The updated home and away jerseys feature "UCONN" on the chest with a red "U." The white and red colorway is utilized on the numbers and trims as well, while the navy blue base completes the program theme.

Alongside a Big East logo and thick flag stripe on the left shoulder, the Nike logo and "BE THE CHANGE" are aligned to the right side. The waistband of the shorts features the Husky logo along with the clothing brand and "HUSKIES" placed on the left thigh. The program posted the fresh threads on its Instagram on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to Paige Bueckers and UConn's new gameday look in the comments section:

"A New Chapter that acknowledges the previous legendary kits. Love it!" a fan wrote.

"kk and ice looking fire as always," another user commented.

"Obsessed need to see the white too," another fan added.

Some fans encouraged the Huskies to go all the way in the NCAA tournament.

"LETS WORK LADIES 🔥🔥🔥 BLEED BLUE LEAVE IT ON ALL ON THE COURTS YOUR FANS ARE RIGHT BEHIND YOU!!" a fan commented.

"Theyre gonna look so good holding up that natty in the blue 🏆🏆🏆," a user added.

"Last ticket to the dance. Stayed a fifth year to finish the job. Go be great, Lady Huskies.," another fan wrote.

Fans react to Paige Bueckers and UConn Huskies' new game day look | via @uconnwbb/ig

Paige Bueckers on playing in her last March Madness

Paige Bueckers, widely expected to be the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft next month, reflected on stepping into her last March Madness trip in an exclusive with PEOPLE on Tuesday.

"It's like you know the end is near," she said. "So, you're trying to cherish it and drag it out as long as possible because you don't want it to end."

Bueckers was projected to be a top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft but returned to UConn to run it back one last time. Her only motivation behind the move was winning the NCAA championship.

Now that the annual tournament is about to begin, she realizes the fans' expectations of her to stay undefeated in the coming weeks. However, the star guard has a way of battling with the pressure.

"There's a lot of pressure that can come with it - win or go home," she said. "It's my last one ever, there really is no do-overs. So, just trying not to think about that and really just playing with passion, joy and to have fun."

Paige Buecekrs and the Huskies begin their March Madness journey on Saturday by facing Arkansas State at the Gampel Pavilion.

