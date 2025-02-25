Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant drops two-word reaction to Dawn Staley's heartfelt message

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley showcased her new pair of Kobe Bryant's "Year of the Mamba" Nike sneakers on Instagram. On Monday, she shared some photos and a heartfelt message to Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant.

Ad

"@vanessabryant you have done our guy @kobebryant proud with your vision to keep his legacy top tier! Placed these by the fire because they are just that 🔥 Thank you for the blessing!" Staley wrote.

Ad

Trending

Vanessa, a philanthropist who keeps Kobe's memory alive through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, replied to the post with two words:

"Thank you. ❤️"

Vanessa Bryant's comment on Staley's IG post

Nike is honoring NBA legends throughout 2025 with new releases, including the Kobe 9 Elite High Protro 'Masterpiece' and Kobe 6 Protro 'Sail' shoes. Vanessa gifted Staley two exclusive pairs: the Elite High 'Masterpiece' and an unreleased Kobe 5 Protro 'Triple Black.'

Ad

Vanessa teased the Triple Black version on Instagram on Feb. 15. However, it will reportedly not be released to the general public.

This is not the first time Vanessa has connected with Staley. She sent the three-time national champion coach a pair of Kobe 5 Protro 'Eggplant' sneakers in January.

Dawn Staley breaks down the winning formula for college basketball

The No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks are on the verge of locking up another regular-season title under Dawn Staley. With two games remaining, they are tied with the No. 1 Texas Longhorns at 13-1 atop the Southeastern Conference standings.

Ad

Following an 82-54 win over Vanderbilt on Sunday, Staley was asked about the keys to sustaining excellence at the collegiate level.

"It’s about talent. It’s solely about talent, its about culture, its about chemistry, and its about getting your kids to believe," she said.

"And to win a national championship it takes more than two players, or three players, or four players it takes a good eight or nine players understanding their roles, thriving in their roles."

Staley's blueprint has yielded a treasure trove of success for the Gamecocks since she took over in 2008. Under Dawn Staley, they have won eight SEC regular season titles, eight SEC tournament titles and three NCAA championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here