“Koby Bryant DNA”; “Mamba mentality”: Fans impressed as JuJu Watkins stays nonchalant after USC’s 1st seed in NCAA Tournament 

JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans missed on winning the Big Ten championship and garnering an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Nevertheless, the school earned the No. 1 seed in the Spokane Region on Selection Sunday. When the program's distinction was announced, fans, cheerleaders and the mascot at Galen Center filled the arena with cheer and joy.

A few of the women's basketball team members, who sat near the sidelines, joined in too. However, Watkins showcased a nonchalant demeanor, clapping away to acknowledge the moment seemingly without getting caught up in the excitement.

"USC secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament (via @espnlosangeles)," ESPNW's post read.

Fans reacted to JuJu Watkins' conduct in the comment section, comparing her to the late great Kobe Bryant:

"Kobe Bryant DNA," one fan commented.

"Why everyone’s first thought was Kobe saying “Jobs not finished", a fan wrote.

"Mamba mentality," another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on Instagram:

"Teammate to the left on point for her photo opp," one fan wrote.

"Putting up 40 in the first game. Lol," another fan predicted.

"She knows Paige and Azzi in the Elite 8 is gonna be a battle," a fan commented.

Fans react to Watkins' reaction to USC's No. 1 NCAA seeding (Source: @espn, @espnw/Instagram)

What's next for USC Trojans and JuJu Watkins

Despite losing to the UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten title game, the USC Trojans earned one of the four No. 1 bids. The other top teams are Texas and defending champions South Carolina while UCLA took the overall No. 1 spot.

With that, Watkins and Co. will be surrounded by fans as they host UNC Greensboro Spartans in the opening round on Saturday. ESPN's matchup predictor gives USC a 99% chance of winning. In case the Trojans live up to expectations, they will play the winner of the contest between California and Mississippi State at Galen Center on Monday.

Southern California made an Elite Eight appearance last season, losing to Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies 80-73. Watkins averaged 27.5 ppg throughout the four tournament matchups. It will be interesting to see how she fares this season.

