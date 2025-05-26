Kon Knueppel's mom, Chari, clears the air after Duke guard's brother struggles during EYBL camp

Kon Knueppel's brother, Kager Knueppel, had a rocky weekend in EYBL action, but his mom, Chari Nordgaard, stepped in to make sure fans did not jump to conclusions about his performance.

Jason Evans, a news reporter, posted on X about Kager's underwhelming performance during the last two games at the EYBL Tournament. According to Evans, the younger Knueppel only managed 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Knueppel's mother, Chari, commented on the tweet, addressing fans and offering an explanation for his subpar performance

"He’s been dealing with his nagging hammy again this weekend," she wrote. "Had to pull out of current game. Thankful to play a bit, but back to the resting mode I think."

Chari, a former college basketball player at Wisconsin-Green Bay, revealed Kager has been dealing with a hamstring issue, which may have hindered his ability to play at full capacity.

Kager, the second oldest after Kon Knueppel and their five brothers, is a 6-foot-8 forward from Wisconsin Lutheran and is one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

So far, he has played seven games in the under-16 Nike EYBL for Team Herro, averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds. In his recent game against The Family, Kager only played 16 minutes and scored six points on 2-for-3 shooting.

Duke and Arkansas keeping close tabs on Kon Knueppel's brother, Kager

Duke and Arkansas are reportedly keeping a close eye on the progress of Kager Knueppel, the younger brother of Duke freshman standout Kon Knueppel, who is a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Although Kager had a couple of rough outings, his potential is undeniable, and several high-major programs are expected to closely monitor his development.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer was in attendance to watch Kager compete with Team Herro at the EYBL event in Indianapolis a week ago.

However, the Blue Devils are not the only team showing interest in the 2027 prospect. Arkansas coach John Calipari also watched Kager play at the EYBL event and is expected to ramp up his recruitment of the Wisconsin native.

Meanwhile, Kon Knueppel, who averaged 14.4 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Blue Devils last season, has departed Durham to prepare for the NBA draft.

While the two brothers will not be able to play together at the collegiate level, their paths could meet in the NBA. ESPN currently projects Kon Knueppel as the No. 8 pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

