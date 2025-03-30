Kon Knueppel stats tonight: How did the Duke star fare vs Alabama in March Madness Elite Eight? (Mar. 29)

  • home icon
By Joel Reyes
Modified Mar 30, 2025 11:16 GMT
Alabama v Duke - Source: Getty
Kon Knueppel (#7) of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates following their victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Elite Eight round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament at Prudential Center on March 29, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Getty

Kon Knueppel and the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night, crushing the second-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide 85-65 in their Elite Eight clash at Prudential Center. Knueppel was one of four starters to score in double figures for the Blue Devils, who reached the Final Four for the 18th time in program history.

Knueppel led Duke to victory, scoring a game-high 21 points. He shot 6-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. He was automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down all seven of his attempts at the charity stripe.

Knueppel, who grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists, was also a menace on the defensive end. He racked up three steals in the win over the Crimson Tide.

It was the second time in this year's March Madness that Kon Knueppel has scored at least 20 points in a game. He dropped 20 points in Duke's 100-93 win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. He shot 5-for-7 from the floor and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line in that contest.

Here are Kon Knueppel's stats from the game against Alabama:

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFG3PTFTORB-DRBSTLBLKPFTO
Kon Knueppel3521556-152-47-71-43042
Kon Knueppel gets offensive help from Tyrese Proctor and Cooper Flagg in win over Alabama

Kon Knueppel helped Duke grab a 46-37 lead at the break, scoring a team-high 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting during the first half. Cooper Flagg also delivered for the Blue Devils in the opening period, scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds.

Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (#7) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (#1) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Photo: Imagn
Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (#7) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (#1) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Photo: Imagn

The Blue Devils cruised to victory after that as they barged into the Final Four for the first time since 2022. Tyrese Proctor was the team's second-leading scorer with 17 points. He shot 7-for-10 from the floor, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. He also had five boards, two dimes and two steals.

Flagg finished the contest with 16 points on 6-for-16 shooting. He shot 1-for-2 from the 3-point area and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. The freshman forward also had nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes.

Khaman Maluach also punished the Alabama defense with 14 points. He shot 6-for-7 from the field and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. He came close to recording his sixth double-double of the season, collecting nine rebounds against the Crimson Tide.

