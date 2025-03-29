Cooper Flagg vs Mark Sears 2025 NBA Draft profile: Stats comparison, landing spots and more

Cooper Flagg and Mark Sears are two of the best college basketball players. They've led Duke and Alabama to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They are expected to turn professional after this year's March Madness and apply for the 2025 NBA Draft to be held in June.

Flagg is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, while Sears isn't a lock to be selected despite his accomplishments with the Crimson Tide.

Cooper Flagg vs Mark Sears stats

Cooper Flagg has lived up to the hype in his first season with the Duke Blue Devils, averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks through 35 games in the 2024-25 campaign.

He stuffed the stat sheet in Duke's latest win against Arizona in the Sweet 16, recording 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes.

Mark Sears has also flourished in his final year with the Alabama Crimson Tide, averaging 19.0 points, 5.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds through 36 games in the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Sears led Alabama to a 113-88 win over the BYU Cougars in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, recording 34 points, eight assists, three steals and three rebounds. He shot 10-for-16 from beyond the arc.

Flagg vs Sears: Age, Height and Weight

Cooper Flagg is 18 years old and will turn 19 on Dec. 21. The Duke forward is listed at 6'8" and 195 pounds. Mark Sears just turned 23 on Feb. 19. The Alabama guard is listed at 6'1" and 185 pounds.

Cooper Flagg and Mark Sears' landing spots

Cooper Flagg is projected to go first overall to the Washington Wizards in the 2025 NBA Draft. He is currently pegged at -1400 to be selected with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. That implies a 93.3% chance of Flagg being the top overall selection.

The Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans also have poor records this 2024-25 NBA season and may stand to benefit if they get lucky with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Mark Sears, on the other hand, wasn't included among the 59 players that Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed on his two-round mock draft, which was published on NBA.com on Mar. 19. He updated his mock draft on Monday before the Sweet 16 games and Sears still didn't make the list.

Mark Sears (#1) of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the second half of the game against the BYU Cougars during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Prudential Center on March 27, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Getty

Basketball analyst Kevin O'Connor recently wrote a scouting report on Mark Sears, listing several reasons why teams may pass up on the Alabama star. Among his concerns was Sears' limited athleticism, which caused him to convert just 48.8% of his layup attempts this season. He also pointed out that Sears would become a defensive liability in the NBA because of his lack of size.

A deep NCAA Tournament run in his final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide could help entice some NBA teams to take a chance with Sears late in the second round.

New York could select Sears as the Alabama guard's comparison in the NBA is Knicks star Jalen Brunson. The Golden State Warriors may also want to add a legitimate scoring guard to their aging lineup, with veteran star player Stephen Curry already 37 years old.

