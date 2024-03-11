Kyle Filipowski's GF Caitlin Hutchinson fangirls over $795,000 NIL-valued Duke star's latest snap

Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski registered 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the Blue Devils' 84-79 rivalry loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels to lose out on the ACC regular season championship.

Off the court, Caitlin Hutchinson, the $795,000 NIL-valued (as per On3) Duke star's longtime girlfriend, fangirled over her boyfriend's latest snap on Instagram, commenting with lovey-dovey face emojis.

Filipowski's IG

Kyle Filipowski embraces the college villain role

Kyle Filipowski has been having a stellar season, averaging 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists, but recently, his season has been disrupted by various controversial incidents.

A few weeks ago, after the Blue Devils' 83-79 loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons caused fans to storm the court, the center was caught up in an ugly incident.

He was engulfed by fans and appeared to bump into a female fan, which brought him condemnation from college hoops fans. His claims of a knee injury after the game did not go down well with fans either.

"I’ve already heard that there’s some videos of getting punched in the back. So I absolutely feel like it was personal, intentional, for sure. Like I said, there's no reason where they see a big guy like me trying to work my way off the court and they can’t just work their way around me, you know? There’s no excuse for that,” Filipowski told WFMY News.

Filipowski was involved in another controversial incident during his team's heated rivalry 84-79 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels when he appeared to trip UNC forward Harrison Ingram while his team transitioned to attack.

After the game, he shrugged off the incident as an accident, although slowed-down video replays show him glancing back at Ingram before lifting his leg and tripping the forward.

“I don’t know how I caught him,” Kyle Filipowski said. “I don’t see him coming from anywhere. I didn’t even know he was back with me. I thought I was the only one left.

"I'm not really too sure how that whole situation happened, to be honest," Filipowski said. "I was really just getting up. My foot slipped. That's really all I've got."

In a video on the official Duke social media channels, Filipowksi admitted that he was embracing the role of college basketball villain alongside the likes of Blue Devils legends Grayson Allen and JJ Redick.

"You can kind of point them out and say that that doesn't really happen to anyone else. I tried not taking it personally for the most part. You know these are very unique events," Kyle Filipowski said.

"Absolutely, one of those names that people think about when they talk about Duke basketball and that just means that I'm doing something right."