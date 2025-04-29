Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kylie Feuerbach expressed her admiration for her teammate, Sydney Affolter, on social media. On Monday, Feuerbach posted a photo with Affolter on Instagram, where they posed in front of the Chicago Bulls’ championship trophies.

Ad

“Whoop twins,” Feuerbach wrote.

Kylie Feuerbach drops 2 words for teammate Sydney Affolter as Iowa stars pose in front of Chicago Bulls’s NBA trophies - Image source: Instagram/kyliefeuerbach

Feuerbach and Affolter smiled for the camera in their black and white dresses. The Chicago White Sox unveiled their Nike City Connect series uniforms on Monday and invited the Iowa duo to the event. The uniform was made to honor the two Chicago franchises, the Bulls and the White Sox. They collaborated to create the first jersey to utilize elements from MLB and NBA teams.

Ad

Trending

Feuerbach averaged 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 25.5 minutes while shooting 38.0% for the Hawkeyes last season. Affolter recorded 8.5 ppg, on 47.7% shooting, including 46.3% from beyond the arc, along with 7.8 rpg and 2.7 apg in 29.4 minutes.

Kylie Feuerbach returning for final season with Iowa Hawkeyes

Kylie Feuerbach is set to return for one more year with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The guard announced on March 18 that she will play her fifth season, making it her sixth overall in college basketball. Feuerbach started her collegiate career at Iowa State in 2020-21 before transferring to Iowa.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Throughout the 2024-25 campaign, Feuerbach remained noncommittal when asked about her plans. She was presented with another year of college basketball after an NCAA-granted COVID year and a medical redshirt due to a torn ACL that sidelined her for the entire 2022-23 season.

Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen welcomed the news after the announcement and highlighted Feuerbach's leadership and defensive prowess.

“We are thrilled to have Kylie return for an extra season,” Jensen said on March 18, via The Des Moines Register. “She is a tremendous teammate above all and will give us some veteran leadership for next year. She will return as one of the top defenders in the Big Ten.”

Feuerbach is coming off her best season, starting all 32 games, logging a career-high 25.3 minutes per game and averaging 6.4 points, also a personal best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here