Kylie Fuerbach's new teammate Chazadi Wright shows off her flawless shooting technique at fun arcade game

Iowa women’s basketball has added guard Chazadi “Chit-Chat” Wright for the 2025-26 season. Wright, a sophomore transfer from Georgia Tech, announced her commitment on April 23 with an Instagram post:

“Hawk Nation..Wassup? 🦅 Thank God 💛🖤 #Committed.”

Kylie Feuerbach’s new teammate drills shots at an arcade game, showing off her sharpshooting form. Wright shared a video Monday on Instagram Stories, showing her draining shots at an arcade basketball game, captioned:

“Taking all bets 💰 Tap in 🤑.”

She played all 33 games for Georgia Tech in 2024-25, starting 12. She averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, finishing second on the team in assists (86). She hit double figures 10 times, including 16 points vs. Pittsburgh and 15 against No. 23 Nebraska.

A four-star recruit from Wesleyan School in Georgia, Wright was a multi-sport athlete and track state champion. She passed 1,000 career points as a high school junior.

Chazadi Wright will compete for a starting role

At Iowa, Chazadi Wright is expected to compete for a starting role and strengthen the backcourt with speed and vision. Coach Jan Jensen called her “the piece we absolutely had to have.”:

"The portal has always been about that fit...,” Jensen said. “They've kind of got to fit what we do, and when I talk to them or when they take the visit, how that gels.”

Chazadi Wright (1) drives to the basket - Source: Imagn

Wright’s former assistant at Georgia Tech, LaSondra Barrett, recently joined the Iowa staff.

Kylie Feuerbach, returning for a final year, welcomed Wright’s addition with an Instagram comment:

“WOOOOOOOOOOO”

The Hawkeyes guard Teagan Mallegni reacted,

“OKAYYYYY”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Feuerbach averaged 6.7 points and a team-high 43 steals last season. She transferred from Iowa State after her freshman year. Coach Jensen praised her as a “great person” and “incredible teammate.” Feuerbach said she returned to provide leadership for Iowa’s younger roster.

The Big Ten released its 2025-26 conference matchups in April. Iowa will play 18 games, 16 as single plays and a home-and-away series with Nebraska.

Home opponents: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, Oregon.

Road opponents: Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC.

