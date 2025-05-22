  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Video: Iowa commit Chazadi Wright does the "fairy trend" with her family & friends on IG

Video: Iowa commit Chazadi Wright does the "fairy trend" with her family & friends on IG

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified May 22, 2025 15:10 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Women
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Women's - Georgia Tech at Boston College (image credit: getty)

The "fairy trend" has taken over TikTok, and college stars like Chazadi Wright joined the fun. On Wednesday, the new Iowa Hawkeyes guard posted a video doing it with friends and family.

Ad
Chazadi Wright does the &quot;Fairy&quot; TikTok trend (source: IG/ chit_chat1)
Chazadi Wright does the "Fairy" TikTok trend (source: IG/ chit_chat1)
"She was a fairy," Wright wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The trend originated on TikTok back on May 6, 2023, by user @fairyxg0ddess, who used the song "September" by Sparky Deathcap and a woman saying, "She was a fairy." It became viral and amassed 400,000 plays and 30,000 likes in two months.

Wright played for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last season as a freshman. She entered the transfer portal on April 18, and committed to the Hawkeyes five days later.

In 2024-25, Wright averaged 7.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game, on 37.1% shooting, including 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Ad

In high school, she was a multi-sport athlete at Wesleyan School (Georgia), playing both basketball and track. Wright was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, and was the No. 49 prospect nationally, according to ESPN HoopGurlz. She was also named the Region 7 Class 3A Region Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023.

Chazadi Wright's transfer to Iowa a win for the Hawkeyes after some roster losses

After the Iowa Hawkeyes' elimination from the NCAA Tournament in March, they lost several key pieces, either from ineligibility or the transfer portal. After getting five-star Addie Deal, Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen noted that they are also looking add some players fron the transfer portal, and Chazadi Wright was one of them.

Ad

Wright will give more flexibility to Jan Jensen's team, especially with Deal and fellow incoming freshman Journey Houston arriving soon. Taylor McCabe and Kylie Feuerbach are returning next season.

Arizona transfer Jada Williams and UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo will also give the team more depth.

About the author
Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Twitter icon

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications