Video: Iowa commit Chazadi Wright does the "fairy trend" with her family & friends on IG

The "fairy trend" has taken over TikTok, and college stars like Chazadi Wright joined the fun. On Wednesday, the new Iowa Hawkeyes guard posted a video doing it with friends and family.

Chazadi Wright does the "Fairy" TikTok trend (source: IG/ chit_chat1)

"She was a fairy," Wright wrote.

The trend originated on TikTok back on May 6, 2023, by user @fairyxg0ddess, who used the song "September" by Sparky Deathcap and a woman saying, "She was a fairy." It became viral and amassed 400,000 plays and 30,000 likes in two months.

Wright played for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last season as a freshman. She entered the transfer portal on April 18, and committed to the Hawkeyes five days later.

In 2024-25, Wright averaged 7.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game, on 37.1% shooting, including 32.3% from beyond the arc.

In high school, she was a multi-sport athlete at Wesleyan School (Georgia), playing both basketball and track. Wright was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, and was the No. 49 prospect nationally, according to ESPN HoopGurlz. She was also named the Region 7 Class 3A Region Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023.

Chazadi Wright's transfer to Iowa a win for the Hawkeyes after some roster losses

After the Iowa Hawkeyes' elimination from the NCAA Tournament in March, they lost several key pieces, either from ineligibility or the transfer portal. After getting five-star Addie Deal, Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen noted that they are also looking add some players fron the transfer portal, and Chazadi Wright was one of them.

Wright will give more flexibility to Jan Jensen's team, especially with Deal and fellow incoming freshman Journey Houston arriving soon. Taylor McCabe and Kylie Feuerbach are returning next season.

Arizona transfer Jada Williams and UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo will also give the team more depth.

