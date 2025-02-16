  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal has sights set on McDonald's All-American and beyond

Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal has sights set on McDonald's All-American and beyond

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Feb 16, 2025 18:19 GMT
USC v Iowa - Source: Getty
Addie Deal watching USC v Iowa - Source: Getty

Five-star Iowa signee Addie Deal will be heading to the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on April 1 in New York City. As she prepares for her shift to college playing for Jan Jensen's Hawkeyes, she shares a snap about achieving her goals on her Instagram Stories.

Ad
Addie Deal shares snap of her getting her high school basketball goals (Source: Instagram/ addie.deal)
Addie Deal shares snap of her getting her high school basketball goals (Source: Instagram/ addie.deal)
"#All-American, Iowa Hawkeye Next," she wrote on her Instahra, Stories caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Mater Dei shooting guard is expected to play for the West team during the McDonald's All-American game. The No. 15-ranked overall prospect is then expected to graduate and head to Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes.

Addie Deal has been a force on the court this season, leading her team to a 27-2 record, with the Mater Dei Monarchs remaining undefeated in the Trinity League with a 6-0 record. Her team has victories over powerhouse schools like Bishop McNamara, The Bullis School, JSerra Catholic, Bishop Gorman, and Windward High School.

Ad

On3 characterized Deal as a "crafty shot creator with a lethal shot from downtown". Addie Deal is also ranked as the No. 6 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in California from the Class of 2025.

Addie Deal leads Mater Dei Monarchs to playoff victory vs. Windward and surpasses 2,000-point milestone

The Monarchs are now in the CIF-Southern Section Open Division girls basketball playoffs and during the opening game of pool play against Windward, Mater Dei honored Addie Deal with a special ceremony as she got her McDonald's All-American uniform before the game on Saturday.

Ad

Soon after, it was back to business for Deal as she led the Monarchs to a 62-35 playoff win over Windward, beating the team for the third time this season.

She had a game-high 26 points against the Wildcats, having 17 of them in the first half. This was a double-double game for her as well, grabbing 12 rebounds along with four assists. She also hit her career 2,000-point milestone in high school against Windward.

Next up for Deal and the Monarchs will be Fairmont Prep on Feb. 19, a team they defeated on Dec. 10 with a final score of 65-46. Should they advance, the road gets tougher as it will be against the Etiwanda Eagles led by five-star LSU signee Grace Knox.

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी