Iowa Hawkeyes signee Addie Deal has sights set on McDonald's All-American and beyond

Five-star Iowa signee Addie Deal will be heading to the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on April 1 in New York City. As she prepares for her shift to college playing for Jan Jensen's Hawkeyes, she shares a snap about achieving her goals on her Instagram Stories.

Addie Deal shares snap of her getting her high school basketball goals (Source: Instagram/ addie.deal)

"#All-American, Iowa Hawkeye Next," she wrote on her Instahra, Stories caption.

The Mater Dei shooting guard is expected to play for the West team during the McDonald's All-American game. The No. 15-ranked overall prospect is then expected to graduate and head to Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes.

Addie Deal has been a force on the court this season, leading her team to a 27-2 record, with the Mater Dei Monarchs remaining undefeated in the Trinity League with a 6-0 record. Her team has victories over powerhouse schools like Bishop McNamara, The Bullis School, JSerra Catholic, Bishop Gorman, and Windward High School.

On3 characterized Deal as a "crafty shot creator with a lethal shot from downtown". Addie Deal is also ranked as the No. 6 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in California from the Class of 2025.

Addie Deal leads Mater Dei Monarchs to playoff victory vs. Windward and surpasses 2,000-point milestone

The Monarchs are now in the CIF-Southern Section Open Division girls basketball playoffs and during the opening game of pool play against Windward, Mater Dei honored Addie Deal with a special ceremony as she got her McDonald's All-American uniform before the game on Saturday.

Soon after, it was back to business for Deal as she led the Monarchs to a 62-35 playoff win over Windward, beating the team for the third time this season.

She had a game-high 26 points against the Wildcats, having 17 of them in the first half. This was a double-double game for her as well, grabbing 12 rebounds along with four assists. She also hit her career 2,000-point milestone in high school against Windward.

Next up for Deal and the Monarchs will be Fairmont Prep on Feb. 19, a team they defeated on Dec. 10 with a final score of 65-46. Should they advance, the road gets tougher as it will be against the Etiwanda Eagles led by five-star LSU signee Grace Knox.

