“Kyrie Irving is the best freshman to play at Duke”: College hoops fans react as Coach K makes bold claim about Cooper Flagg

Former Duke Blue Devils coach Michael Krzyzewski, aka Coach K, made a bold statement on freshman talent at Duke. In reflecting on the University's basketball greats, the legendary head coach had a clear answer for the best freshman to ever play for the Blue Devils.
"Cooper [Flagg] is the best freshman that has ever played [at Duke]," Coach K said.
Coach K shared his opinion about Duke basketball stars on SiriusXM College Sports Radio. Bleacher Report Hoops posted a clip from his interview on Instagram on Tuesday.
College basketball fans reacted to Coach K's praise for Flagg in the comments. Many argued that the Blue Devils have had better freshman players.
"Kyrie Irving is the best freshman to play at Duke," one fan commented.
"So Zion don't exist?😭💔🙏🏽" another added.
"Zion, and it's not even close!" another said.
Others clowned on commenters who questioned Coach K's take.
"all of a sudden people know more abt Duke basketball than Coach K😭😭😭" one added.
"They gonna tell Coach K he's wrong"
Some agreed that Flagg is the best freshman to wear Duke blue.
"Yep and it's not close, I'm a Duke fan too," one fan said.
"Been saying this," another wrote.
"I agree," one fan commented.
Cooper Flagg, Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving's accomplishments at Duke
Cooper Flagg, Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving all had phenomenal freshman campaigns at Duke. Flagg led the Blue Devils in every major stat category this past season, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The forward highlighted his defensive depth with 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
Flagg excelled at setting up shots, shooting 48.1%, including 38.5% from beyond the arc. He helped guide Duke to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a March Madness run to the Final Four.
The freshman star was recognized both in the ACC and on the national level for his dominance on the court. Flagg was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year. He was also selected to the All-ACC first team, ACC All-Defensive team and ACC All-Rookie team.
His 12 ACC Rookie of the Week selections set a conference record, and the forward became the only player in ACC history to sweep the weekly awards five times in one season.
Flagg was a consensus first-team All-American by Sporting News, AP, NABC and USBWA. He was named both the national freshman of the year and player of the year.
Williamson led Duke in rebounds (8.9 rpg), steals (2.1 spg) and blocks (1.8 bpg) in his freshman season (2018-19). He averaged 22.6 points and 2.1 assists per game and shot 68%, including 33.8% from beyond the arc. His Blue Devils were a No. 1 seed in March Madness and made a postseason run to the Elite Eight.
Like Flagg, Williamson was ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. He was a consensus All-American and was named player of the year.
Irving was a freshman at Duke in the 2010-11 season. He led the Blue Devils in steals with 1.5 spg and averaged 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 52.9%, including 46.2% from the 3-point line.
Duke was a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the squad's season came to an end at the Sweet 16. Irving appeared in only 11 games in his freshman campaign due to a toe injury, preventing him from fully showing off his skill set for the Blue Devils.
