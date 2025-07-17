La La Anthony shares 3-word reaction upon receiving $235,000,000 worth WNBA team-themed gift from Fanatics 

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, was thrilled after receiving a special gift locker from Fanatics, a sports merchandise company. On Wednesday, Anthony shared a short clip on her Instagram story unboxing the gift, which included a jersey of the Los Angeles Sparks.

The box featured the Fanatics and WNBA logos, along with a name tag on the front that read "LA LA ANTHONY." When she opened the box, the first thing she saw was the jersey of the WNBA team, which Forbes estimates is worth around $235 million.

Anthony did not reveal any details regarding why Fanatics sent her the gift, but she expressed her delight by adding three words to the story.

"Love my locker," she wrote, tagging Fanatics with a series of smiling face with hearts emojis.

La La Anthony's Instagram story via @lala

La La, Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, is a television personality, actress and businesswoman. She is the driving force behind her son Kiyan Anthony's entrepreneurial ventures, which include the One Way Clothing brand that he co-founded with his friend.

La La Anthony supports son by rocking Syracuse jersey

On Wednesday, La La Anthony posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram as she arrived on the Syracuse University campus to help her son, Kiyan Anthony, move in.

She was wearing a Kiyan's No. 7 Orange jersey with blue jeans and Crocs.

"Stepped onto campus for Kiyan’s move-in day!" she wrote as the caption.

Kiyan, a four-star guard, committed to Syracuse in November. He played high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran in New York. His father, Carmelo Anthony, also played for the Orange, leading the team to its first national championship in 2003.

However, things haven't been good for Syracuse since then. The team has missed the NCAA Tournament in the past four years. Kiyan expects to change that when he takes the floor next season.

"The past few years, they haven’t really been winning, so I feel like the fans are kind of swaying away from it," he said during his appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn podcast on July 1. "Games aren’t as packed anymore, and the energy just isn’t there for real.

"I feel like I’ve got to take it to another level — bring everybody back. Because Syracuse, at the end of the day, that’s one of the schools you think about when you talk about college basketball."

Kiyan will have to do his best to improve on Syracuse's 14–19 record from last season.

