Langston Love injury: Latest on Baylor guard's availability ahead of TCU matchup

Langston Love is a game-time decision to play for the Baylor Bears in their Monday night game against the TCU Horned Frogs, according to Jon Rothstein on X (formerly Twitter).

Love hasn't played since Feb. 20 against BYU after he returned to the lineup after being out since Feb. 6. However, since returning, Love re-aggravated the injury and missed the last game due to the injury.

Expand Tweet

Love has now missed four of Baylor's last five games due to the leg injury but will test it out in warmup to see if he can return to the lineup on Monday night.

Baylor is currently a +2.5-point underdog on the road against TCU.

Langston Love's college career

Langston Love is Baylor's sixth man and is in his sophomore season.

Love has played in 23 games, averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field and 49.3% from three.

In his freshman season, Love averaged 6.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, and 0.8 apg while shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.4% from three.

Baylor coming off OT loss to Houston

Baylor (19-8) is ranked 11th in the nation but is coming off an 82-76 OT loss to Houston on Saturday at home.

Baylor trailed 41-25 at the half but rallied in the second half as they began the half on a 12-0 run.

However, head coach Scott Drew says he was disappointed with how his team played in the first half.

"Making shots shouldn't dictate how you do defensively," Drew said, via the team website. "But when you hold them to 33% in the second half (9-of-27), it gets you in transition. And when you get in transition, you're able to get some easier buckets. And when you get easier buckets, you're able to get some confidence, and then you get the crowd involved and get momentum and it all kind of snowballs. And unfortunately, we couldn't get any of that in the first half."

Drew added:

"Coming off the BYU game, where we were embarrassed on the glass. . . . to come back and play Baylor basketball, 14-9 second-chance points, outrebound Houston 37-29, proud of that. Being able to get 50-50 balls that we didn't get at BYU. So, as a coach, proud of the effort, disappointed with the execution in the first 20 minutes."

Baylor has four games left in their season before March Madness.