“Last year he couldn’t figure that sh*t out early”: NCAA analyst discusses John Calipari and Arkansas’ chances of winning the SEC title

Jeff Goodman is getting real about John Calipari’s Arkansas squad. In an episode of “The Field of 68: After Dark” posted to YouTube on Wednesday, analysts Goodman and Rob Dauster discussed the Razorbacks’ chances of winning the SEC title next season. Goodman highlighted one particular player who he believes can be a difference-maker for Calipari’s team.
“I like this Arkansas team, super talented up front," Goodman said. “It’s going to be interesting to see. They’ve got like nine deep of talented guys and Darius Acuff is going to be fun to watch. I don't think enough people are talking about him in that system and how electric he's going to be.” (1:04)
Goodman pointed out that although next season’s Arkansas team is full of talent, Calipari will have to determine how to utilize it early if he hopes to bring home an SEC title.
“Now the question is how does it all mesh together with those guys as well?,” Goodman asked. “As we saw with Cal last year, he couldn't figure that sh*t out early with who to play and how to play.”
The Razorbacks have the makings of a solid SEC contender next season, but Goodman argues that Calipari’s squad will need to get off to a quicker start than last year.
John Calipari’s Arkansas will look to build on its 2024-25 season
John Calipari shocked the basketball world when he ended his 15-year tenure at Kentucky to take over as the head coach at Arkansas. It took a while for his inaugural Razorbacks team to find its footing, but Calipari ultimately led the team to a successful season.
The 2024-25 campaign was off to a good start for Arkansas as the squad entered SEC play 11-2. However, the beginning of conference play wasn’t kind, and Calipari’s squad quickly fell to 1-6 in conference.
The Razorbacks spent much of the season as an NCAA Tournament bubble team but proved themselves as the season progressed. From the beginning of February to the end of their March Madness run, the Razorbacks went 10-6.
Despite a rocky start, Arkansas held its own in a dominant SEC and defeated Kentucky, Calipari’s former team, 89-79 on February 1. The Razorbacks received a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and upset No. 7 Kansas and No. 2 St. John’s to advance to the Sweet 16.
Calipari’s debut season at Arkansas was ultimately a success, but if he wants to build on this momentum next season, he will need to ensure his squad gets off to a strong start.
