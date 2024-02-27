The latest AP poll rankings for the men's college basketball are out, and they have sprung a few surprises. The Houston Cougars have claimed the No. 1 spot after continuing their winning run. The UConn Huskies lost their first spot after a loss to Creighton and fell two spots.

The AP poll is the standard used to compare different basketball programs and their performances throughout the season. Whenever the weekly poll results come in, they spark a huge debate among fans and experts alike.

While many continue to use it as a tool for a bit of comparison, there are others who think it has lost its relevance in the madness of modern college basketball.

Here are the latest AP poll results after 17 weeks of action.

Expand Tweet

Like every week, the rankings have sparked huge debates in the college basketball world. The fans drew wild comparisons as soon as the polls came out. While some were happy to see their school ranked, others questioned why certain programs like the Nebraska Cornhuskers didn't make the cut. Here are a few reactions.

This fan wants the Cornhuskers ranked, and they made it amply clear.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wants the Memphis Tigers to be in the rankings.

Expand Tweet

This fan is certainly not happy with so many SEC teams making the cut in the latest AP poll.

Expand Tweet

Another fan is questioning the Kentucky Wildcats being ranked lower than two teams they defeated by double digits.

Expand Tweet

These fans have given their verdict in just four words.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This fan wants to know why Nebraska isn't ranked.

Expand Tweet

Another fan predicted the result of the Michigan State vs Purdue matchup.

Expand Tweet

This fan put out quick takeaway points for the latest round of rankings.

Expand Tweet

Last week, UConn sat at the top of the table while the Cougars finished a close second. It can all change in the blink of an eye in the AP poll rankings, so every team would want to keep up its game.

Also read: 2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 17: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The AP poll rankings after Week 17

After weeks of dominating the AP poll rankings, the UConn Huskies fell to the third spot, with the Houston Cougars and the Purdue Boilermakers getting the No. 1 and No. 2 spot respectively.

The Arizona Wildcats fell out of the top five to No. 6, with the Tennessee Volunteers and the Marquette Golden Eagles completing the top five.

The Kansas Jayhawks have climbed up two spots after a big win over the Texas Longhorns while Iowa State took a one-spot hit to finish eighth. The North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke completed the top 10, although the Blue Devils will have to look for better performances to keep that No. 10 spot.

Do you agree with the latest AP Poll rankings before March Madness begins? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: Will Houston make the March madness 2024? Breaking down Cougars NCAA tournament odds