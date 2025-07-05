Laura Govan shares wholesome Independence Day snap with children Hamiley, Izela, Aloni & Alijah Arenas

Laura Govan, the former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, celebrated Independence Day with her four kids. She posted a wholesome snap with Hamiley, Izela, Aloni and Alijah Arenas on her Instagram account.

Ad

Govan, Alijah, Aloni and Izela wore black outfits, while Hamiley styled a white jacket with blue jeans.

"To My Favorite Holiday My 4th Of July … My FOUR Heart Beats … 🎆🎇🎆🎇 In Real Life MY REAL LIFE … ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Govan wrote on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Alijah was involved in a car accident in April, but he has recovered and will play for the USC Trojans next season.

He is the No. 12 prospect nationally, the No. 3 shooting guard in the 2025 class and the No. 3 prospect in California (according to On3). Additionally, Alijah maintained his five-star status after reclassifying from the Class of 2026 to 2025.

Trojans coach Eric Musselman gave his take on Arenas' thought process.

“His perspective is really unique," Musselman said on Wednesday, via On3. "He doesn’t have, you know, even before the accident to be honest with you – when you talked to Alijah, it’s a unique thought-process on how he views life, how he views the game of basketball, and how he views his teammates.

Ad

"He was over at my house the other night and went through the entire roster on hey, this guy is really going to help us in close games, this guy, you know, we got to build his confidence up."

Meanwhile, Izela will commence her sophomore year with the Louisville Cardinals. Hamiley finished an impressive freshman year at Notre Dame, while Aloni has been making waves in the Adidas 3SSB.

Ad

Laura Govan's son Alijah Arenas opens up about bonding with teammates after the accident

In a press conference with USC coach Eric Musselman, Alijah Arenas talked about how the accident helped him bond with his new teammates.

“The whole team knows now,” Arenas said on June 24 (19:35), via InsideTroy on YouTube. “My teammates were kind of shy about asking it but I was so open with them. I want to be open with my teammates about everything.

Ad

"They know everything I had going on. I’m here for them about anything they got going on. That was kind of like the first step of breaking my comfort zone and then opening myself up to my team."

Arenas, who chose USC over UCLA, Arizona, Alabama and Kentucky, will be joined by Jerry Easter from the Class of 2025 next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here