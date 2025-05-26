Lauren Betts celebrates sister Sienna's graduation with heartwarming throwback photo

Lauren Betts will play alongside her sister, Sienna Betts, at UCLA next season. Sienna, a five-star forward in the 2025 class, committed to the Bruins last summer.

On Sunday, Betts attended Sienna's high school graduation and celebrated the special day with a heartfelt throwback photo on Instagram story.

Screenshot via Instagram (@laurenmariebetts/IG)

The first image of the collage was a recent photo of the two sisters posing together. Sienna was seen wearing her graduation gown and placing the FIBA U18 AmeriCup gold medal she won last year for the United States around her neck.

The second, a throwback shot, captured a much younger Lauren and Sienna embracing each other while looking at the camera and playfully sticking out their tongues.

Lauren Betts also shared a video of Sienna receiving her diploma on her Instagram story.

Here's the video she shared (via Recruit Report on X):

Betts is a sophomore center for the UCLA Bruins, who arrived in Westwood after one season at Stanford. Her sister plays high school basketball for Grandview High in Aurora, Colorado. Sienna is ranked the No. 2 player in the country by 247Sports.

UCLA coach Cori Close details Lauren Betts' effort to recruit her younger sister, Sienna

Next season, Cori Close will have two Betts sisters on her UCLA roster — both top-ranked players and McDonald's All-Americans.

In an interview with ESPN, Close shared how the Lisa Leslie Award winner took matters into her own hands to convince Sienna to play with her in college.

"The reality is that Sienna — it was hard. When Lauren committed to us to transfer, Sienna wasn't very happy for a while," Close said. "And so really trying to convince her for that one year that this could be a really cool thing.

"It was really a neat story that Sienna was on her visit, and Lauren was in her first year at UCLA, and Lauren did a whole PowerPoint presentation about why Sienna needed to be a Bruin. And I look over and just tears down Sienna's face. There is a love there and a connection there."

Lauren Betts averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season while leading the Bruins to their first NCAA Final Four appearance. Now that her sister is on board, UCLA will look to build on that success and contend for a national championship.

