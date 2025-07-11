Lauren Betts drops 3-word reaction as 5’10 softball prospect Megan Grant joins UCLA basketball

Two-time All-American softball player Megan Grant has joined the UCLA women's basketball team ahead of the 2025-26 season, the school said on Friday. The Bruins shared an announcement post on Instagram after Grant spent the last three seasons with UCLA’s softball program.

Grant’s addition drew immediate reaction from UCLA star center Lauren Betts. In the promotional image, Grant was captured wearing her basketball uniform, holding a ball in one hand and a softball bat in the other. At 5-foot-10, the San Bruno, California, native is listed as a guard/forward wearing No. 43 for the 2025-26 season.

“This Bruin Bomber is a Bruin Baller 🙂‍↕️💣 Welcome to UCLA Women’s Basketball, Megan Grant!” the caption read.

Betts expressed her excitement in the comments section as she echoed the reactions of many fans.

“GET TF OUT,” Betts commented.

Lauren Betts reacts as Megan Grant signs for UCLA - Image source: Instagram/uclawbb

Entering her senior year, Grant is all set to be a two-sport athlete. She also played volleyball at Aragon High School (San Mateo, California).

“Being a Bruin is something that I take tremendous pride in,” Grant said in a statement. “Words can’t express how grateful I am to now be able to represent both UCLA Softball and UCLA Women’s Basketball, two elite and legendary programs.”

Grant described basketball as her first love and credited the sport for always bringing out her inner child. She was one of the most impressive power hitters in the country in 2025 and set the Big Ten single-season record with 26 home runs. She was also ranked top 10 in the nation with 81 runs batted in and a .933 slugging percentage.

Lauren Betts spends time with sister and friends ahead of the 2025-26 season

After an impressive 2024-25 season, UCLA’s Lauren Betts gave fans a glimpse of her offseason as she enjoyed some downtime with family and friends. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Betts shared a carousel of moments, including nights out with friends, fun poses and a heartwarming shot of her and her sister, Sienna, holding custom jerseys with their shared last name.

“Just the good parts,” Lauren wrote.

Last season, Betts was selected for the Wooden Award Women’s All-America team and honored as the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year. She helped guide UCLA to the 2025 Final Four and was named to the NCAA WBB Final Four All-Tournament team.

She set UCLA’s school record for single-game field goal percentage with at least 15 attempts. Betts scored a career-high 33 points, shooting 14-of-15 from the field in a win over No. 8 Maryland.

On Feb. 20, Betts surpassed Monique Billings for the program’s single-season blocks record in a win over No. 25-ranked Illinois. In the game, she recorded 22 points and six blocks, while finishing the season with 100 blocks.

UCLA secured its first Big Ten Tournament title and produced a program-best 30 wins in a single season. Lauren Betts was also named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and earned spots on the AP and USBWA First Team All-American lists.

