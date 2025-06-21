UCLA star Lauren Betts pens emotional message as “piece of her heart” set for a move to Rutgers

UCLA star Lauren Betts showed love to coach Shannon LeBeauf on Friday after the latter embarked on the next step in her basketball career. Betts penned an emotional message on Instagram for LeBeauf, who sealed a move to coach the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

LeBeauf spent the past 14 seasons with the Bruins. She started as an assistant coach before becoming UCLA's associate head coach. LeBeauf will now hold that same position at Rutgers under coach Coquese Washington.

Tributes came pouring in for LeBeauf, including a heartwarming post from Betts.

"A piece of my heart is heading to Rutgers," Betts wrote. "Coach Shannon, you've been so much more than a coach to me. You've been my second mom - loving me unconditionally, guiding me through my lowest moments, and believing in me even when I couldn't believe in myself."

"Your impact on my life goes far beyond the court. Thank you for helping me become the woman and the player I am today. Rutgers doesn't just get a coach. They get a leader, a light, and someone who changes lives. I love you forever."

Coquese Washington also released a statement about Shannon LeBeauf ahead of her move to Rutgers.

“Shannon LeBeauf is truly an outstanding addition to the Rutgers Women’s Basketball family," Washington said. "She is one of the top assistant coaches in the country, with an amazing basketball background."

Washington added that LeBeauf is "excellent at player development" and a "phenomenal recruiter" and that she will have a remarkable influence on the Scarlet Knights' basketball program. LeBeauf is a welcome addition for Washington, whose Rutgers team finished the 2024-25 season with a 13-20 overall record.

How Lauren Betts and Shannon LeBeauf fared in their final season together at UCLA

Lauren Betts and Shannon LeBeauf helped the Bruins grab the top overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament with a 30-2 record.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) at a press conference at the Amalie Arena. Photo: Imagn

The Bruins entered the Big Dance with momentum on their side after winning the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in their history. Lauren Betts led UCLA to victory in the championship game against USC, scoring 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting. She stuffed the stat sheet against the Trojans, amassing five boards, four steals, four blocks and two dimes.

Betts continued her stellar play in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 23.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg and 3.0 bpg. The Bruins fell short in their title bid, however, losing to eventual champions UConn in the Final Four.

