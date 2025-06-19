UCLA’s Lauren Betts and sister Sienna Betts recreate adorable childhood snap in Bruins threads for 2025-26 season

UCLA center Lauren Betts is one of the biggest stars in women's college basketball and could be the first pick in the 2026 WNBA draft. However, before that, she is preparing for her senior season with the Bruins. She has had an incredible rise throughout her college career and is looking to continue that in 2025-26.

Despite taking a lot of time to train, Betts has also taken time to hang out with her family. Next season, she will get to merge family and basketball because her sister, Sienna Betts, is joining the Bruins as part of the 2025 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, a photo of the Betts sisters recreating an adorable childhood photo was posted on Instagram by the Overtime Select account:

"I literally cannot wait ‘til their first game together."

Sienna Betts is the No. 2-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. She is slightly smaller than her sister at 6' 4" but is expected to be equally dynamic. She plays the power forward position and is expected to have an immediate impact on the Bruins' roster next season.

However, the Betts sisters will only have one season together because Lauren only has one year of eligibility remaining.

Lauren Betts is projected to be the first pick in the 2026 WNBA draft

While Lauren Betts is likely incredibly excited to play with her sister next season, it is also an important season for her. While her sister tries to establish herself at the college level, Lauren will be trying to retain her spot as the presumptive first pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.

It is still early in the 2026 draft cycle, so things can change a lot, but as things stand, Lauren Betts is projected to be the first pick in the draft. ESPN conducted an early mock draft on April 23 and had Betts going first.

It is not hard to see why. Betts is a huge player, standing 6' 7" tall. Additionally, she has improved a lot each season. This past year, she averaged 20.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.7 apg and 2.9 bpg.

The players in contention to compete with Betts for the top spot in the draft include UConn's Azzi Fudd, TCU's Olivia Miles, South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson and LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson. All five players are coming off strong 2024-25 seasons and could become the first pick next year with another elite year.

