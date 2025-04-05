After emerging victorious and clinching the McDonald's All-American MVP award, UCLA commit Sienna Betts shared the McDAAG photo dump with her fans on social media. Her sibling and UCLA Center Lauren Betts showered her post with compliments.

"Firstly you look very pretty," wrote UCLA WBB player Lauren Betts

"Secondly the first outfit ate,"UCLA WBB player Lauren Betts commented again.

Lauren Betts shares her reaction to UCLA bound sister Sienna Betts' McDonald's All-American games photo dump via Instagram.

Fellow McDonald's All-American players Aaliyah Crump, Agot Makeer, and ZaKiyah Johnson also commented on Sienna's photo dump. McDonald's All-American's official handle hyped her up as well.

"Yessss, gurl," wrote South Carolina commit Agot Makeer.

"MVP," commented McDonald's All-American's official handle.

"yessss, this eats," wrote Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump.

"pretty gal," wrote LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," commented LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson.

"😛😛😛," elated Syracuse signee Hailee Swain.

Sierra Betts, received the McDAAG MVP honors on Tuesday for her incredible performance. She dunked 16 points, seven rebounds and registered two assists, leading the West to a 104-82 win against the East squad. UCLA featured McDonald's All-American MVP award when UCLA junior guards KiKi Rice and Gabriela Jaquez were the co-MVPs in 2022.

On Sunday, Betts also clinched the Morgon Wooten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year award.

West roster's Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez took home the McDonald's All-American 3-point contest title.

"It was pretty unreal:" Lauren Betts on making it to the NCAA's sweet Final Four, edging out Kim Mulkey's LSU

With Sienna Betts winning the McDonald's MVP and elder UCLA center Lauren Betts making it to the NCAA Final Four, the Betts siblings are enjoying a great week.

On Sunday, Lauren racked up 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and a game-high six blocks in a span of 27 minutes against Kim Mulkey's Powerhouse- LSU Tigers.

This is the first time the UCLA Bruins have qualified for the NCAA Final Four berth. In an interview with Sports Center, Lauren expressed her thoughts on this achievement.

"I mean, it was pretty unreal," Betts said (0:18). "I think we were all just super happy and super pleased with what we just done. I mean, it kind of felt like a dream come true, obviously, like there was just so much work that went into it. But at the end of the day, you know, we knew that we belonged in a game like that. We knew we were going to win."

McDAAG MVP awardee Sienna Betts also committed to the UCLA Bruins in November 2023. Racking up accolades after accolades, all eyes are on the future UCLA duo for their next performance.

