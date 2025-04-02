UCLA’s Lauren Betts shares her reaction as sister Sienna Betts receives McDonald's All-American MVP award from Breanna Stewart

It was a dominant win for the West, in the McDonald's All-American game with UCLA signee Sienna Betts being crowned the game MVP. The West won 104-82 and led throughout the game, never looking back since taking an 18-0 lead. WNBA star Breanna Stewart of the WNBA champion New York Liberty was the one who handed Sienna the MVP trophy.

Ad

This received a big reaction from the best center in college women's basketball right now, Lauren Betts, the elder sister of Sienna. The UCLA center took to her Instagram stories with emojis in her reaction to her sister's MVP performance.

Lauren Betts reacts to sister Sienna Betts winning McDonald's All-American MVP (Source: Instagram/ laurenmariebetts)

Sienna Betts had 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists to win the MVP award during the McDonald's All-American Game. Meanwhile, her sister, Lauren, has made it to the Final Four of the NCAA National Championship Tournament. Sienna is expected to join her at UCLA next season.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Betts chose to go to UCLA and play with her sister over South Carolina, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, UConn, Oregon, Arizona and Michigan. She admitted that she liked how the coaches treated their players there.

“For me, it [committing to UCLA] was a lot about how the coaches care about you off the court, and the coaches at UCLA, they really care about your mental health,” she said in an interview with The Flagler College Gargoyle.

Ad

“Every team that I’ve ever been on, we’ve been a family… So, they really cared about that part of basketball for me, and they showed me that on my visits and when I called to talk to them," she added.

Sienna Betts wins Miss Basketball Colorado, the Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year

The game MVP at the McDonald's All-American Game caps off a stellar senior year for the No. 3-ranked prospect from the Class of 2025. A day before the game, she was awarded the Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year, given to the high school senior with the most impact on her community.

Ad

Her work with the Special Olympics basketball team and her tutoring of other students in math have earned her the award.

Before that, Sienna Betts also won the Miss Basketball award for Colorado after she led Grandview to a Class 6A State championship. She averaged 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game during her senior year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback