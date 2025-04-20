Lauren Betts threw her support behind UCLA’s gymnastics team through a social media post. On Saturday, ESPN W posted a carousel of videos on Instagram showing the gymnastics team performing an iconic scene from High School Musical ahead of the NCAA Finals.

Lauren Betts dropped into the comments section to show her excitement for the team.

“yeah girlzzzzz,” Betts commented.

Lauren Betts drops excited 2-word reaction as UCLA’s gymnastics team recreates ‘High School Musical’ scene before NCAA finals - Image source: Instagram/espnw

The UCLA gymnastics team finished at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Betts played all 34 games in her junior year and averaged 30.1 minutes per game, her highest total yet. She set career highs in almost every major statistical category, including points per game (20.2), rebounds (9.5), assists (2.7), steals (0.9), and blocks (2.9). Betts' FG% grew to an amazing 64.8%, while her free throw percentage increased to 62.0%, indicating significant year-over-year progress.

Lauren Betts turns heads in latest social media post

Lauren Betts wowed fans with a mirror selfie. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Betts was pictured wearing a sleeveless black dress. Betts posed confidently in what appeared to be a restroom setting.

Betts, who transferred from Stanford in 2022 after her freshman season, has become an important part of the UCLA program. Betts' efficiency metrics had an impact on the Bruins team, with 1.511 scoring efficiency and 0.65 shooting efficiency for the 2024-25 season. These figures have demonstrated her ability to optimize each possession.

Betts scored 686 points last season, over half of her 1,312 career total and grabbed 323 rebounds. She also had 91 assists, 31 steals and an impressive 100 blocks.

Betts’ efficiency metrics further prove her elite level of play. Her 1.511 scoring efficiency (SC-EFF) and 0.65 shooting efficiency (SH-EFF) for the 2024-25 season show a player operating at peak form.

Betts’ two seasons with the Bruins have seen her improve her FG%, climbing from 60.2% at Stanford to a steady 64.8% at UCLA. With 1,312 points, 709 rebounds, 137 assists and 169 blocks across her college career, Betts has become one of the most impactful players in the nation.

