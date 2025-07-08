Lauren Betts, Madeline Westbeld and more hype up Olivia Miles’ celebrations after USA’s FIBA AmeriCup win

Former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles has commanded headlines all summer after she passed on declaring for the 2025 WNBA Draft. Instead, she entered the transfer portal and joined the TCU Horned Frogs. A few weeks later, Miles was named to the 12-person Team USA roster for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup in Chile.

Miles tallied eight points, three rebounds and nine assists in the 92-84 win over Brazil in the AmeriCup championship game on Sunday to lead Team USA to Gold and its first win at the event in four years.

On Monday, Olivia Miles posted snippets on Instagram of celebrating the AmeriCup Gold win with her teammates and captioned the post:

"Job complete! chilé, you’ve been so good to me!"

Miles' former Notre Dame Fighting Irish teammate Maddy Westbeld and UCLA Bruins star Lauren Betts reacted.

"Deserving of everything coming," Westbeld wrote.

"Stop the last photo," Betts commented.

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo team up to win gold

The story engulfing Team USA before the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup was the frayed relationship between the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish teammates, Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo who have had several incidents since the now-TCU Horned Frogs star entered the transfer portal in April.

With speculation rife that Miles had left South Bend due to issues with Hidalgo, the TCU star addressed the matter during an Instagram live session.

"Yeah, we're fine," Olivia Miles said. "We are perfectly fine, y'all. There is no beef, there is literally no beef. Y'all are creating it out of thin air."

The outspoken Hidalgo did nothing to dissuade fans from speculating about the state of their relationship during an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.

"It was good for her that she (Miles) addressed it. However, she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said," Hidalgo said.

"You know, it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her."

The back and forth between the duo reached fever pitch when Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo had a heated exchange during a Las Vegas Aces versus Dallas Wings preseason game.

Despite their frosty relationship, the duo had stellar performances as teammates for Team USA at the AmeriCup. The talented Hidalgo tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the championship game and was named to the tournament's All-Star five.

Miles also had an impressive tournament dishing out 10 assists against Mexico, which is the most ever by an American player at the event. She finished the 2025 AmeriCup as the assists leader (8.3 assists per game).

