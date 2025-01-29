Lauren Betts' mom Michelle takes pride in UCLA star daughter's latest achievement 

Lauren Betts has been named the Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Week. It was followed after a dominant stretch that solidified her as a force on the court. The UCLA Bruins center delivered an impressive performance over three games, averaging 27.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and six blocks as she led her team to victories against Baylor, Rutgers and Maryland.

Her outstanding defense was highlighted by a school-record nine blocks in the Coretta Scott King Classic against Baylor.

This recognition wasn’t just a proud moment for Betts but also her family, especially her mother, Michelle Betts. She celebrated the achievement by resharing UCLA Women’s Basketball’s post on X/Twitter with an enthusiastic caption that read:

"Let’s goooooo!!!!!! 4s all the way up!!!!"

This is not the first time her mother has been her biggest cheerleader.

While Betts claimed the top honor, Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes made a strong case as the runner-up. The Commodores guard put up a historic performance, setting a program record for most points scored by a freshman in a road game. She tallied 33 points in a victory against then-No. 19 Alabama, making her one of the standout players of the week.

Lauren Betts projected a career-best performance against Maryland

Just days before receiving the prestigious AP honor, Betts delivered another career-defining performance. She helped UCLA to overcome one of its toughest Big Ten opponents of the season. The Bruins extended their undefeated record to 20-0 (8-0 Big Ten) with an 82-67 victory over No. 8 Maryland, in what was their highest-ranked conference matchup so far.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Betts showcased her offensive dominance by scoring a career-high 33 points. She played a pivotal role in securing UCLA’s 20th consecutive win. She racked up 14 points and three rebounds in the opening quarter alone, helping her team take a 20-15 lead after a back-and-forth start.

By halftime, Betts had already amassed 24 points while shooting an astonishing 11-for-12 from the field. Her consistent scoring gave UCLA the upper hand, and the team extended its lead to 33-21 midway through the second quarter.

The Bruins kept their momentum going into the third quarter, and Betts continued to shine. After a brief scoring drought around the eight-minute mark, she drew a foul and went 1-for-2 from the free throw line. This brings her within a single point of setting a new personal best.

Her milestone moment arrived with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. Betts received an assist from teammate Kiki Rice and sank a layup, surpassing her previous career-high and reaching the 1,000-point milestone in under two full seasons at UCLA.

By the time the quarter ended, she had contributed 31 of UCLA’s 65 points, finishing with a game-high 33 points, seven rebounds and four assists on a 14-for-15 shooting performance. The Bruins held off Maryland’s attempts to rally, securing a statement win against one of the toughest teams in the Big Ten.

