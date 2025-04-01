Lauren Betts' mom reveals why she missed UCLA vs LSU Elite Eight match-up

Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins reached their first Final Four round of March Madness in the program's history. She was pivotal to UCLA's 72-65 victory over the LSU Tigers on Sunday. Betts finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and an assist.

Ad

However, Lauren's mother, Michelle Betts, wasn't present at the Spokane when her daughter delivered a heroic performance. She revealed the reason for her absence from the game in a social media post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Skipped Elite 8 in person cus I was watching my girl Sienna get her ring and the Wooten player of the year award! Congratulations Sienna! You are a star!!!" Michelle Betts wrote on X.

Sports are an integral part of the Betts family and Sienna has lived up to that. The 6-foot-4 forward's on-court brilliance for the Grandview Wolves was honoured with her lifting the prestigious Morgan Wooten Player of the Year award. She guided Grandview High School to the Colorado 6A state title.

Ad

Ad

Interestingly, the Betts sisters will be representing the Bruins from next season as Sienna has committed to UCLA.

Lauren Betts was decisive for UCLA in their win over LSU

Lauren Betts was pivotal for the overall No. 1 seed, the UCLA Bruins, as they triumphed over LSU to reach their first-ever Final Four in the program's modern history.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-UCLA Bruins vs LSU Lady Tigers - Source: Imagn

Despite facing foul trouble and hitting the bench for a big chunk in the second quarter, Betts was incredible on the night with six blocks. While LSU star player Flau'Jae Johnson looked like a real threat, Lauren Betts provided stability to UCLA and bailed them out.

Ad

She only featured for 25 minutes and registered six blocks, apart from her 17 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. She also shot 50% from the field on the night.

Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins will hit the court against the UConn Huskies in the Final Four on Saturday, April 5, at the Amalie Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here