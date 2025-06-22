Lauren Betts' mom shares a full-circle moment between Carmelo Anthony and the UCLA star

Lauren Betts' mother, Michelle Betts, went down memory lane with the UCLA women's basketball star's childhood photo with a former NBA star. On Saturday, Betts' mom shared a side-by-side photo of her daughter posing with NBA legend Carmelo Anthony on Instagram.

The first photo showed the former Knicks star posing for the camera while holding Betts, who was a baby. On the right was Anthony posing with a grown-up Betts at an event.

"Held onto this pic for almost 20 years hoping for the chance to run into Carmelo again with Lauren. Crazy how life works. Thanks for taking the pic with us!" The UCLA star's mom wrote.

The Betts family is an athletic one. The father, Andrew Betts, was an American-British professional basketball player who began his college basketball career at Long Island University and Long Beach State University before playing in the professional league in America and Europe.

Betts' mom also played volleyball for Long Beach State.

The couple had four children, with the Bruins' star being the first. Betts' younger sister, Sienna Betts, also committed her college basketball future to UCLA, while their brother, Dylan Betts, is dominating the hardwood in high school basketball.

Lauren Betts reveals how focusing on mental health helped her basketball career

Lauren Betts had a phenomenal 2024-25 season, where she emerged as UCLA's leader in scoring (20.2), rebounds (9.5) and blocks (2.9). She also helped the Bruins finish third overall and second in conference play. Betts led UCLA to a historic 2025 NCAA Tournament, where the Bruins reached the Final Four for the first time in the program's history.

In an interview with "The Next Hoops," Betts, who previously struggled with depression and insecurity about her height, disclosed how focusing on her mental health led to her playing some of the best basketball of her career.

“I think a lot of it has to do with not just the basketball side but the mental work that I’ve done this past season,” Betts said.

“And I think just talking to (assistant) coach Shannon (LeBeauf), having those conversations about taking away all the pressure when I’m on the floor and just playing for my teammates and understanding the moment and what I have to do — I think that’s just made me the player that I am."

The UCLA center also credited the program for showing her love and boosting her confidence in her playing abilities in her three years at the Pauley Pavilion.

