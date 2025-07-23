Lauren Betts shares 2-word reaction to sister and future UCLA teammate Sienna Betts' FIBA U19 World Cup photo dump 

UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts reacted to her younger sister and future teammate Sienna Betts' Instagram post. Sienna was a part of the USA team that won the recently concluded FIBA U19 World Cup in the Czech Republic.Following the win, Betts shared several snaps and clips, featuring her favorite moments from the event. They include celebrating with her USA teammates, posing with the trophy and her family.&quot;My fav month with my favorite people 😊🏅 #2x #usabasketball,&quot; the incoming Bruins freshman wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer older sister joined other followers to congratulate her for her achievement.&quot;Congrats sisi,&quot; the Bruins standout junior center wrote.Lauren Betts reacts to Sienna Betts' IG post following FIBA women's U19 World Cup win. Image via @siennabetts_Betts entered the U19 FIBA World Cup as the number one prospect and lived up to the expectations. She averaged 10.0 rebounds per game, ranking second among all players in the 16 teams. The 6-foot-4 former Grandview Wolves (Aurora, Colorado) standout also led all players in field goal percentage at 58.7%.In USA’s 88-76 win over Australia in the gold medal game, Betts finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. She also made an all-tournament selection (the All-Star Five) for the American team. In addition, Betts recorded five double-doubles (points and rebounds) in seven games, helping USA to a second gold medal on July 20.She joins her older sister, who won gold alongside Caitlin Clark in the competition four years ago.Lauren Betts signs Unrivaled NIL dealLauren Betts joined a growing list of college women's basketball stars to sign a lucrative NIL deal with Unrivaled, a 3v3 basketball league. The league, founded by two of WNBA's biggest stars, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, began its debut season in January, which was regarded as an overall success.Betts became one of the 13 athletes signed to the league, including UCLA teammates Kiki Rice and her sister Sienna Betts. Others signed in the league include USC's JuJu Watkins, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, UConn's Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, TCU's Olivia Miles, Texas' Madison Booker and LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley.Betts finished her junior season with the Bruins as the program's first National Defensive Player of the Year. She was also named the unanimous selection for the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game on 64.7% from the field, Betts helped UCLA finish the season 34-3, winning the Big Ten Conference Championship.She also helped the Bruins to their first Final Four in the women's NCAA Tournament.