Top-rated UCLA freshman Sienna Betts will be teaming up with her sister, Lauren Betts, on the UCLA Bruins team next season. It'll be a full-circle moment for the sisters, who once shared the court at Grandview High School and helped lead the Wolves to the 2022 CHSAA State championship.No doubt, both sisters have had impressive basketball journeys with brilliant performances, strong stats, and plenty of accolades. However, if you ask Sienna, she believes she's still the better Betts of the two.In a video shared by NextGenHoops on Sunday, Sienna weighed in on the sisterly debate. According to her, she's more fun, more relaxed and definitely easier to talk to.&quot;I think overall I'm the better sister,&quot; Sienna said. &quot;I think I'm easier to talk to, I'm more fun and relaxed.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video was part of a recent series where players react to AI-generated answers about themselves. In the video tagged &quot;Is AI Right About Sienna Betts?&quot;, Sienna read out a number of AI-answered questions and gave her take on whether each one was accurate.One of the questions inquired about which of the sisters was better between Lauren and Sienna Betts, and the AI's response read:&quot;Lauren is seen as the more dominant especially in college and pro potential, whereas Sienna is rising with versatile skills. Both are very talented but Lauren currently has the edge.&quot;In response, Sienna Betts agreed with the AI-generated answer but went on to make her case as the better sister overall.&quot;I would have to agree with this. I think Lauren has obviously achieved more in her college career,&quot; Sienna said. &quot;I mean, I was able to get three state championships. She only got one, and I was there for that one. I think overall I'm the better sister. I think I'm easier to talk to, I'm more fun and relaxed.&quot;Just like in high school, Sienna Betts will be a freshman while Lauren enters her final season with the UCLA Bruins. Hopefully, their time together yields another championship, perhaps the NCAA championship this time.Sienna Betts and Team USA win gold at the FIBA U19 World CupUCLA freshman Sienna Betts recently added another gold medal to her resume as a member of the U19 USA team that won the FIBA U19 World Cup. The tournament, which began on July 12, wrapped up on Sunday with a thrilling showdown between Team USA and Australia.Team USA went unbeaten, capping the tournament off with an 88–75 victory in the final.Betts played a key role in Team USA's success, averaging 14.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game across seven games. She ranked second in rebounds and third in blocks among all players in the tournament. Her brilliant performances also earned her a spot on the All-Tournament Team.