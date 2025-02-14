Lauren Betts Stats Tonight - How did UCLA star fare vs USC? (Feb. 13) 

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts got back into posting double-doubles during a hotly-contested Big Ten conference matchup on Thursday. Despite her remarkable performance, the No. 1 team in the nation would suffer their first loss of the whole 2024-2025 season to their conference rival, the No. 6 USC Trojans, by 11 points, 70-61.

Playing all but three minutes of the intense fixture, Betts would drop 18 points, including an 8-of-9 clip from the free throw line, a game-high 13 rebounds, two assists and a block. These numbers weren't enough, however, as UCLA would drop to an 11-1 Big Ten record, 23-1 overall.

Betts would score the Bruins' first points of the matchup with her freebies at the 8:39 mark. From here, the 6-foot-7 junior would impose her will on the interior by crashing the glass. She'd close the first quarter off with a made jumper at the 1:03 mark, but it wasn't enough as the Trojans led by nine at the end of one, 24-15.

Both squads would struggle to find the bottom of the net to open the second quarter, but after the scoring was opened, Betts tallied her own score with a free throw. After a couple more freebies, the third-year stalwart would convert a layup at the 4:40 mark, before getting back to it with rebounding. Through this, her team would trim the lead to just three, 38-35, to close the first half.

She would then bring the Bruins to within one, 38-37, with her third quarter-opening free throw. Her lay-in at the 8:49 mark would then give them the edge momentarily. Throughout the period, Betts would find ways to score inside and on the foul line, which propelled UCLA to a 52-47 lead heading into the final frame.

As it's been a total back-and-forth affair throughout, Betts did everything she could for the Bruins to come out victorious against their opponent. Unfortunately, however, the USC charge was just too much as the Trojans would let out an 11-point run that would be enough to give Betts and Co. their first taste of defeat in the campaign.

Here are Lauren Betts' stats from Thursday's loss to the Trojans:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Lauren Betts 37 18 13 2 0 1 5-13 0-0 8-9 4 2

No more ranked teams are without a loss after UCLA Bruins in 2024-2025 season

After the UCLA Bruins' tough 11-point loss to the Trojans, all nationally-ranked programs in the country have a defeat in their overall records now. Prior to the loss, the Core Close-led squad had a 23-game winning streak dating back to early November of last year.

For the season, Betts has been spearheading the team with averages of 19.6 markers, 9.7 boards, 2.9 dimes and 2.9 swats per contest. The Bruins now move on to face the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans on Sunday at home.

